BookOutdoors Partners with Blue Water to Distribute Its Properties to a Wider Audience

Guests can now effortlessly book stays at Blue Water properties directly through the BookOutdoors marketplace, with no booking fees or memberships.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / BookOutdoors, the fastest-growing online destination for booking outdoor travel, has begun working with outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water to list select properties from their portfolio on the BookOutdoors marketplace.

BookOutdoors + Blue Water

As one of the largest privately owned real estate developers on the East Coast, Blue Water specializes in creating premium outdoor destinations that offer unforgettable experiences for families and travelers. BookOutdoors' customers will now have access to book a wide range of Blue Water's properties, including campgrounds, RV resorts, marinas, and glamping resorts across the country.

"We're thrilled to be working with Blue Water," said Brian Nolan, co-founder & CEO at BookOutdoors. "Their commitment to creating exceptional outdoor experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to radically elevate the experience of booking outdoor travel. Now, our customers will have access to some of the most beautiful and well-maintained outdoor properties in the country."

Blue Water's properties offer a range of amenities, including swimming pools, water parks, fishing piers, and recreational activities such as mini-golf, hiking, and biking trails. The properties also have a range of accommodations, including luxury cabins, tiny homes, glamping tents, and RV sites with full hookups, all instantly bookable on BookOutdoors.

"At Blue Water, we're passionate about creating outdoor experiences that bring families and friends together," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "By partnering with BookOutdoors, we're able to reach a broader audience and make it easier for people to discover and enjoy our properties."

BookOutdoors' customers can now book stays at participating Blue Water properties directly through the BookOutdoors website, with no booking fees or memberships required, making it easier to plan and book their outdoor adventures.

About BookOutdoors

BookOutdoors is a rapidly growing travel booking website that focuses exclusively on outdoor hospitality. With BookOutdoors, guests can effortlessly reserve any type of outdoor accommodation they desire, such as RV parks, glamping resorts, cabins, tent camping, and marinas, without encountering any booking or membership fees. The unparalleled marketplace appeals to today's traveler, who desires a comprehensive booking experience with modern features and benefits, while also helping property owners to broaden their audience and increase bookings. The founders of BookOutdoors are renowned leaders in outdoor hospitality, together with successful tech entrepreneurs, and are backed by leading VC investors and executives from the largest travel and hospitality businesses. For more information or to list your property, visit BookOutdoors.com.

About Blue Water

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With dozens of resort-area properties across the USA, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

Contact Information

Brian Nolan

CEO

press@bookoutdoors.com

Tim Wright

The Cyphers Agency

tim@thecyphersagency.com

301.655.9320

SOURCE: BookOutdoors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754090/BookOutdoors-Partners-with-Blue-Water-to-Distribute-Its-Properties-to-a-Wider-Audience