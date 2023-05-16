Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 14:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intelligo Welcomes Seasoned Tech Executive and Former Prosecutor Ed Montes as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Growth and Innovation

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Intelligo, the leading due diligence platform serving the financial services industry, has announced the appointment of Ed Montes as its Chief Executive Officer. Montes brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and a proven track record of leading growth-stage companies.

Most recently, Montes served as the CEO of GPS Trackit, a private equity-backed vertical SaaS platform. Prior to GPS Trackit, Ed was the President and Chief Revenue Officer of Dataxu during a period when it more than doubled revenue and was acquired by Roku. Montes joined Dataxu from Digilant, a marketing technology platform that he founded and grew to over $40 million in revenue. Ed began his career as a successful prosecutor in Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed Montes as our new CEO," said Mike Trapanese, Intelligo Board Member. "Ed's extensive experience building and scaling data-centric products and his passion for serving customers make him an ideal fit for Intelligo. We look forward to working with him to continue to provide our customers with innovative background check and due diligence solutions."

Montes added, "I am excited to join Intelligo and help accelerate the company's growth trajectory. Intelligo's AI-driven platform is already being used by many of the largest financial institutions around the globe, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this momentum."

About Intelligo
Intelligo is the leading due diligence platform serving the global financial services industry. Intelligo combines artificial intelligence with human investigators to generate a 360° view of any person or company with unparalleled speed and scope. Its platform is utilized by hundreds of the most sophisticated investors, capital allocators, financial institutions, and professional services providers in the world. For more information, visit Intelligo.ai.

Contact Information

Jaime Getto
jgetto@intelligo.ai

SOURCE: Intelligo

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754633/Intelligo-Welcomes-Seasoned-Tech-Executive-and-Former-Prosecutor-Ed-Montes-as-Chief-Executive-Officer-to-Lead-Growth-and-Innovation

