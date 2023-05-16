Blackpurl Teams Up with Intuit to Bundle QuickBooks Online as Financial Module of Dealership Management Platform

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Blackpurl, the next-generation dealership management platform for industries such as powersports, trailer, and equipment, has announced that it has joined the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program. Intuit QuickBooks, the world's leading small business technology platform, will be bundled as the financial module of the Blackpurl offering, providing a complete solution for dealerships and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The collaboration with QuickBooks Online will enable Blackpurl users to manage their financials seamlessly within the platform, reducing the need for manual data entry and ensuring accuracy and efficiency. By joining the QuickBooks Solution Provider program and reselling QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll, and QuickBooks Time, Blackpurl is expanding its offerings to support the evolving needs of dealerships and manufacturers.

"We're excited to become a QuickBooks Solutions Provider and we're now including QuickBooks Online as the financial module of our platform," said Mike Wyrzykowski, CEO of Blackpurl. "Blackpurl's unique, real-time integration with Quickbooks Online allows dealership staff to perform their tasks faster and more accurately. Blackpurl is best in the world at point-of-transaction for dealerships and QuickBooks is the best in the world at accounting. This combination allows dealerships to become more successful and durable in a variety of economic scenarios."

"We are thrilled to work with Blackpurl and help them integrate QuickBooks Online more thoroughly into their dealership management platform," said Kevin Zavaglia, VP of US Sales for Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group. "This move will help dealerships save time and improve their financial workflows, allowing them to focus on what they do best - serving their customers."

About Blackpurl

Blackpurl is the next-generation dealership management platform designed for industries like powersports, trailer, and equipment. Supporting dealerships and manufacturers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, Blackpurl is designed to streamline operations, boost staff capability, and increase customer satisfaction. Our platform combines a simple-to-use dealership portal with best-in-class integrations with mainstream tools like QuickBooks Online and Shopify, connecting dealerships to the best technology available for the job. For the latest news and updates, visit us at Blackpurl.com or follow us on social media: Facebook/LinkedIn. Join the Blackpurl revolution today and experience the power of simplicity.

