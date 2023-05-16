Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - JKS RESOURCES INC. (CSE: JKS) ("JKS" or the "Company") reports the result of its maiden reverse circulation drill program on its Sowchea Property, located in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The drill program involved 12 holes totaling 272m. None of the holes encountered anomalous gold. The Company's geological team is evaluating the historical data on the Sowchea Property to consider the next phase of exploration.

The following table sets forth the location, azimuth, dip and depth of each drill hole.

Drill Hole

ID. UTM Dip

(degrees) Total

Depth (m) East (m)

North (m)

SP23-01 402313 6026102 -90 28.96 SP23-02 402746 6026914 -90 28.96 SP23-03 401809 6027059 -90 4.57 SP23-04 402620 6027448 -90 28.96 SP23-05 402695 6027439 -90 28.96 SP23-06 402620 6027452 -90 28.96 SP23-07 402692 6027436 -90 28.96 SP23-08 402773 6027429 -90 28.96 SP23-09 401769 6027047 -90 19.81 SP23-10 401582 6027135 -90 16.76 SP23-11 401048 6027502 -90 14.63 SP23-12 400849 6027502 -90 13.72

JKS follows industry-recognized standards of best practice and quality assurance/quality control. Twenty-two rock samples were submitted to Actlabs for fire assay. Actlabs (ISO/IEC 17025) is independent of JKS. To date, all batches have passed QAQC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits.

About JKS Resources Inc.

JKS is engaged in the business of exploration of gold focused mineral properties. JKS holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sowchea Property, subject to a 1% gross over-riding royalty interest in the revenue from the sale of production (the "GORR"). JKS has the right to purchase half of the GORR for $1,000,000 at any time. The Sowchea Property consists of three mineral claims covering approximately 2,280 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of Central British Columbia.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Born is not independent as he is a director of the Company.

