EasyVista continues to transform and strengthen its leadership team.

EasyVista, one of the leading providers of ITSM and ITOM solutions, announces the arrival of Cristina Zenati Costanzo as the new Global Chief People Officer another instrumental change led by CEO Patrice Barbedette.

Cristina Zenati Costanzo, who's already made an impact at the company over the last 3 months, has many goals for EasyVista including:

Contribute to the structuring of a rapidly growing group,

Build a unified and positive Employee Experience,

Develop a strong dynamic of detection, development, and retention of talents by integrating the best HR practices,

Place human capital first in the list of company values.

To help in this task, she will rely on a team of 4 multi-specialized HR professionals based mainly in France as well as a regional stakeholders located in all of EasyVista's international operating locations (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Portugal). Cristina will work alongside EasyVista's executive leadership, comprised of Patrice Barbedette (CEO), Pauline Caillard (CFO), Evan Carlson (COO), Michaël Cohen (CTO), and Emmanuel Bagaglia (CCEO).

Cristina Zenati Costanzo explains, "Joining EasyVista at this stage of its global transformation is a tremendous opportunity. In partnership with the other members of the Executive Committee and staff representatives, we have an ambitious roadmap to deliver excellent strategic management of our Talents and achieve our operational objectives. The level of energy and commitment within the company is impressive and perfectly in line with our strategic plan."

Cristina Zenati Costanzo has an extensive and experienced background in personal administration in the tech industry. Most recently, Zenati Costanzo worked with Telindus, Novidys, Exaprobe, and IDEXX Laboratories before joining with EasyVista in March.

CEO, Patrice Barbedette adds, "We are delighted to have Cristina join the EasyVista Executive Leadership Team. We are currently engaged in a company-wide transformation human management is crucial to sustaining a long term impact. I am confident that Cristina will be able to provide every department with sound advice to best manage the evolution of our organization, while deploying cross-functional talent processes within the company."

Her career has led her to explore different aspects of Human Resource Management and place a central focus on talent management as a means for growth or transformation. Learn more about CPO Cristina Zenati Costanzo

For more information about EasyVista visit www.easyvista.com.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider of end-to-end IT solutions including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their IT service, support, and IT operations. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ companies around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empower leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005331/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Hudlow

shudlow@easyvista.com