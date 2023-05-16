Global master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems has joined the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as an ISV to host software as a service (SaaS) offerings on Microsoft Azure. The support and guidance from Microsoft allows Stibo Systems to improve cloud services.

"At its core, software as a service is about taking the risk away from the customer and back to the vendor," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "We have already moved 500 customers to Microsoft Azure, with more queued up to follow."

A robust and highly flexible platform, Azure is more efficient and less time consuming for Stibo Systems SaaS customers. Through modern procurement on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers can access Azure and Stibo Systems' solutions seamlessly together.

"From scalability to security to compliance, we know we can rely on Microsoft to help us improve our cloud offerings and gain efficiency across the supply chain," Carr said.

The integration will help customers improve short- and long-term cost performance for their cloud investments and resources.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Stibo to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

For more insight into Stibo Systems' integration with Microsoft, see the feature story: Stibo Systems: Our technology is empowering our customers (microsoft.com)

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is the leading enabler of data transparency through master data management and data syndication. Built on an open platform with scalable, cloud-native SaaS technology, our solutions empower many of the largest and most innovative global companies with better data quality and visibility. This creates a trusted data foundation for enhancing operational efficiency, making informed decisions, delivering superior customer experiences and supporting sustainability initiatives. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which guarantees the long-term perspective of the business through foundational ownership. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

