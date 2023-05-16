HireQuotient Announces Winners of the Prestigious People Quotient Awards US Edition 2023

The Awards celebrate outstanding HR and Sales professionals in the US who have earned the trust and respect of their community through exceptional leadership and unwavering work ethics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / HireQuotient, the next-generation HR Tech organization, has announced the winners of the prestigious People Quotient Awards US Edition '23 powered by Virtual Sapiens and HackerEarth. The Awards celebrate outstanding HR and Sales professionals in the US who have earned the trust and respect of their community through exceptional leadership and unwavering work ethics.

People Quotient Awards US Edition '23

The prestigious People Quotient Awards by HireQuotient celebrate outstanding HR and Sales professionals in the US who have earned the trust and respect of their community through exceptional leadership and unwavering work ethics.

The Awards Selection Committee was led by Alex Liu, Managing Partner & Chairman of the Board at Kearney. The esteemed members of the Committee were Evan Piekara, Director of Change Management at Nestle, Minh Hua, Chief People Officer at Private Equity (Tech), Bachul Koul (They/Them), Director of Value Creation at Warburg Pincus LLC, Matt Charney, Talent Acquisition Leader at HR.com, Joyce Zhang Gray, CEO & Founder of Alariss Global, Robert McNutt, SVP Network Security at Forescout Technologies, Alexine Mudawar, CEO of Women in Sales, and Sanjay Jha, Executive Director, Genentech (US).

The People Quotient Awards recognizes the contributions of Sales and HR professionals through Sales Quotient Awards and HR Quotient Awards respectively. The winners of the Sales Quotient Awards are:

Rookie of the Year Award - Robert Gearity, Senior Director, VinePair Social Seller Award - Cynthia Handal, Head of Global Sales, Simera Market Expansion Maestro Award - Michelle Wolloff, Vice President, Head of SMB Sales, T-Mobile Deal Closer Extraordinaire Award - Christina Brady, SVP of Sales, Spekit People's Choice Award - Heidi Solomon-Orlick, Senior Vice President - Business development, Arise

The winners of the HR Quotient Awards are:

People-First Award - Alessandro Prieto, Human Resources Director - Global Strategy & Transformation, Aptiv Diversity Champion Award - Kesha Carter, Chief Diversity Officer, Coordinated Care Services, Inc. Innovation Award - Susan Graye, Global Director Talent Acquisition, Vontier Best Candidate Experience Award - Stephanie Yu, Career Consultant, The Unicorn Recruiter People's Choice Award - Shruti Anna Koshy, Vice President - Human Resources, Zilingo

The list of winners can be found here.

Congratulating the winners, Smarth Sidana, CEO - HireQuotient said, "We are honored to recognize the outstanding achievements of these Sales and HR professionals who have made an indelible impact in their respective fields. We applaud their commitment to excellence, innovation, and people-centricity, and we look forward to their continued success in the future. We would also like to extend a sincere appreciation to the entire jury panel for their invaluable insights and perspectives that have been pivotal in making this event a grand success."

About HireQuotient:

HireQuotient is a leading provider of talent acquisition technology solutions. With a focus on innovation, HireQuotient develops cutting-edge tools that help recruiters to identify, engage, and hire the best talent for their organisations. The company's latest offering, EasySource, leverages Generative AI and ChatGPT technology to enable recruiters to conduct free LinkedIn searches and engage with potential candidates in a more personalised way. For more information, visit www.hirequotient.com.

Contact Information

Amit Thokal

AVP of Growth & Marketing

amit@hirequotient.com

SOURCE: HireQuotient

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755208/HireQuotient-Announces-Winners-of-the-Prestigious-People-Quotient-Awards-US-Edition-2023