ParaCon Paranormal Convention 2023 Comes to Pennhurst Asylum May 19-21, 2023

The Biggest Paranormal Event on the East Coast Featuring the Nation's Most Famous Ghost Hunters

SPRING CITY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The legendary Pennhurst Asylum has a dark history that has attracted countless paranormal enthusiasts and thrill-seekers over the years. This year, from May 19-21, 2023, this hauntingly epic location will play host to ParaCon, the biggest paranormal convention on the East Coast. Fans of all things spooky will be able to meet some of the most infamous names in the paranormal world! It's an event fans won't want to miss.





The event lineup includes historical tours, celebrity-led paranormal investigations, and an oddities expo with vendors selling all manner of strange and unusual items. But the main draw for many attendees will be the opportunity to meet some of ParaCon's special celebrity guests, including stars from Ghost Hunters, Destination Fear, Mountain Monsters, Kindred Spirits, Kris Williams from Ghost Hunters as well as Jack Osbourne.

There are several pass levels available for ParaCon 2023, depending on how much access attendees want to the event. The general ParaCon & Oddities Expo pass gives attendees access to the vendors, live sideshow performances, and the opportunity to explore the Mayflower Building during expo hours. For the ultimate experience, the Supernatural Weekend Pass includes all the VIP perks, plus a history tour of the infamously haunted Pennhurst campus, a personal ghost hunt with paranormal celebrity Kris Williams, a private paranormal mixer with the Ghost Hunters cast, and more. Find more information about ParaCon at https://pennhurstasylum.com/paracon/.

Whether visitors are die-hard fans of the paranormal or simply enjoy being scared, ParaCon at Pennhurst Asylum promises to be an unforgettable experience.

About Pennhurst Asylum

Pennhurst Asylum is one of the most haunted locations in the U.S. and has been the site of many paranormal investigations and featured on multiple television shows. Pennhurst is also host to one of the nation's scariest haunted houses during the Halloween season. Learn more at www.pennhurstasylum.com.

Contact Information:

Laura Kilpatrick

Marketing Manager

laura@fearworm.com

SOURCE: Pennhurst Asylum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755211/ParaCon-Paranormal-Convention-2023-Comes-to-Pennhurst-Asylum-May-19-21-2023