Multi Ways Holdings Limited Delivers Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue of $38.4 Million, Up 15% Year-over-Year, Driven by Greater Local Demand in Singapore

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited ("Multi Ways" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today reported its audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

Revenues increased 15% to approximately $38.4 million

Gross profit was approximately $9.7 million, with a 25.4% profit margin

Net income of approximately $1 million



Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased by approximately $5 million or 15% to approximately $38.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 from approximately $33.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was due to the increased demand in our equipment sales in Singapore of approximately $6.1 million.





For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, 41.2% of revenue was generated from customers located in Singapore and 23.6% of revenue was generated from customers located in Australia. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, revenue generated from customers located in other countries accounted for 35.2% of revenue.





Total gross profit amounted to approximately $9.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $9.4 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2021. Overall gross profit margins were 25.4% and 28% for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total gross profit increased due to the better profit margin achieved through diversified purchasing networks from across various countries.





Net income was approximately $1 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of approximately $1.8 million for the year fiscal ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income was mainly due to the increase in gross profit margin, partially offset by the increase in selling & distribution expenses of approximately $0.4 million, administrative expenses of approximately $0.1 million and income tax of approximately $0.3 million.



Cash Flows Summary

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $1.5 million as of December 31, 2021.





Cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $0.8 million, a decrease of approximately $4.8 million compared to approximately $5.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.





Cash used in investing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was $1.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million compared to cash provided by approximately $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of the purchases of property, plant and equipment of approximately $0.8 million, the purchases of financial assets available for sales of approximately $0.3 million and the drop in proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment of approximately $0.3 million





Cash used in financing activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $0.2 million, a decrease of approximately $4.6 million compared to approximately $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which mainly consisted of lesser bank loan repayment of approximately $3.6 million and the lesser repayment of lease liabilities of approximately $1.0 million.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets were approximately $52.8 million, and total liabilities were approximately $46.5 million at December 31, 2022.





Working capital was approximately $2.9 million at December 31, 2022, versus approximately $4.4 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease of approximately $1.5 million in working capital was due primarily to the factors stated above in the cash flow summary.





Shareholders' equity was approximately $6.3 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $5.4 million at December 31, 2021.



Mr. James Lim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Ways, commented, "I am pleased to report strong sales growth in fiscal year 2022. These results reflect the strong demand for our equipment and services throughout Singapore and the region in 2022. As we just completed our initial public offering, we are investing in expanding and renewing our fleet of heavy construction equipment to meet this growing demand. I am confident that these investments will help us continue to grow and succeed in the years to come."

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings is a supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region. With more than two decades of experience in the sales and rental of heavy construction equipment business, the Company is widely established as a reliable supplier of new and used heavy construction equipment to customers from Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With our wide variety of heavy construction equipment in our inventory and complementary equipment refurbishment and cleaning services, Multi Ways is well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop shop. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"))

As of December 31, 2022 2021 $'000 $'000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,003 1,533 Accounts receivable, net 8,021 5,692 Inventories 31,442 32,874 Amounts due from related parties 50 12 Financial assets available for sales 325 - Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 3,230 5,007 Total current assets 44,071 45,118 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 7,218 7,720 Right-of-use assets 1,489 1,769 Deferred tax assets 8 8 Total non-current assets 8,715 9,497 TOTAL ASSETS 52,786 54,615 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,781 4,413 Customer deposits 5,884 10,427 Amounts due to related parties 17,167 15,952 Bank borrowings 8,862 7,412 Lease liabilities 3,484 1,947 Income tax payable 1,007 522 Total current liabilities 41,185 40,673 Long-term liabilities: Bank borrowings 3,175 4,914 Lease liabilities 2,114 3,670 Total long-term liabilities 5,289 8,584 TOTAL LIABILITIES 46,474 49,257 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary share, par value US$0.00025, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 24,800,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 5,440 5,440 Retained earnings 1,235 257 Non-controlling interest 50 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (419 ) (345 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,312 5,358 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 52,786 54,615





MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"))

Financial Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenues, net 38,359 33,406 29,886 Cost of revenue (28,617 ) (24,049 ) (23,044 ) Gross profit 9,742 9,357 6,842 Operating cost and expenses: Selling and distribution (1,502 ) (1,114 ) (1,153 ) General and administrative (6,745 ) (6,609 ) (6,294 ) Total operating cost and expenses (8,247 ) (7,723 ) (7,447 ) Profit/(Loss) from operations 1,495 1,634 (605 ) Other income (expense): Other expenses - - (15 ) Gain from disposal of plant and equipment 2 305 237 Interest income * 19 14 Interest expense (748 ) (716 ) (858 ) Dividend income 7 - 1,030 Government grant 81 109 582 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (93 ) (44 ) 32 Other income 813 724 905 Total other income, net 62 397 1,927 Income before income taxes 1,557 2,031 1,322 Income tax expense (529 ) (230 ) (3 ) NET INCOME 1,028 1,801 1,319 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (50 ) - - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY 978 1,801 1,319 Net income per share Basic and Diluted 0.04 0.07 0.05 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and Diluted ('000) 24,800 24,800 24,800 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDER OF THE COMPANY 978 1,801 1,319 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (74 ) (345 ) - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 904 1,456 1,319 * This figure is immaterial





MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"))