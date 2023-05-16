Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite and The Exodus Road Provide Digital Intelligence Technology to the National Bureau of Investigations Anti-Human Trafficking Division in the Philippines

As the digital world enables the spread of human trafficking and exploitation, Cellebrite empowers law enforcement with advanced digital intelligence in support of their efforts to outsmart online criminal activity and secure justice for survivors of exploitation.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 16, 2023Ltd., an international nonprofit organization disrupting human trafficking, announced today that they are providing digital intelligence technology to ensure the National Bureau of Investigations (NBI) Anti-Human Trafficking Division in the Philippines has the capacity to accelerate justice in cases of exploitation.



Cellebrite and The Exodus Road are long-standing partners in the fight against human trafficking. Over the years, Cellebrite has equipped The Exodus Road teams and their law enforcement partners with digital intelligence technology that has led to many successful survivor rescues, perpetrator arrests and convictions. In 2022 alone, Cellebrite technology directly assisted the Brazilian Border Patrol, the Brazilian Federal Police, and the Brazilian Ministry of Public Labor in liberating 152 survivors of human trafficking and arresting 20 perpetrators of the crime.

When The Exodus Road identified that the National Bureau of Investigations Anti-Human Trafficking Division in the Philippines lacked the advanced technology necessary to stay ahead of the human trafficking activity, Cellebrite answered the call by providing its UFED Cloud solutionwhich extracts, preserves and analyzes cloud-based content, and its field mobile extraction device, which collects evidentiary data in a forensically sound manner.

"We exist to protect the citizens of the Philippines from any form of human trafficking - especially online. As human trafficking rings become more tech-savvy, we have an obligation to this country to ensure our technology is even more innovative and sophisticated to obtain actionable digital evidence, track digital trails, and make digital connections that quickly vindicate victims of human trafficking, online and offline. This would be better accomplished with the help of Cellebrite's digital intelligence technology and the unending support of the Exodus Road," said Atty. Catherine R. Nolasco, Chief, Anti-Human Trafficking Division, National Bureau of Investigation."



In the first year and a half of its operation in the Philippines, The Exodus Road has assisted Filipino law enforcement in rescuing 128 survivors and arresting 34 traffickers. Their teams continue to witness the increased utilization of online platforms as a marketplace for exploitation. Globally, over 70% of The Exodus Road's operations resulting in an arrest or rescue in 2022 involved the capture of evidence originating on social media.

"In our commitment to stop human trafficking in the Philippines and around the world, we actively pursue technologies and other tools that can aid our law enforcement partners as they combat the increasingly digital world of trafficking," said Matt Parker, Co-Founder, and Chief Strategist at The Exodus Road. "We continually see Cellebrite's digital intelligence technology directly impacting our partners' ability to expose exploitation, free survivors and prosecute traffickers. Cellebrite's provision of their most sought-after solutions to NBI in the Philippines will not only accelerate justice but will also protect the integrity of NBI's work and ours by taking the stand in human-trafficking cases as a third-party voice and leader in digital forensics."

"Cellebrite recognizes the urgency, priority, and challenges of anti-trafficking work, for all those on the ground fighting this fight every day. Our mission is to ensure that we provide the most accurate, effective, and ethically sound digital intelligence technology to entities like Exodus Road and NBI so they can keep doing the essential work they do faster and better," stated Arthur Veinstein, President, Cellebrite International.

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,000 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.

In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch "Influenced,"a workshop series equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.

The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports women-survivors and their dependents.

For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitterand YouTube.

