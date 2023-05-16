Unique One-Nut AODD Pump Now Manufactured on Two Continents to Shorten Delivery Times

Unibloc Hygienic Technologies (UHT, unibloctech.com), a global provider of hygienic positive displacement pumps, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, drum pumps, and other flow control products, today announced the expansion of its Flotronic pump production from one facility to two, on two different continents. In addition to the original facility in Bolney, England, the Duluth, Georgia, UHT facility has now begun producing the unique One-Nut AODD pump design.

The company decided upon this manufacturing expansion to accelerate delivery times to its North American customer base. The production expansion will drastically cut North American lead times from 6-8 weeks down to one week for standard pump configurations. The Flotronic AODD pumps will be assembled, serviced and tested in the Duluth facility, which already produces the Hygenitec and Standard Pump brand drum and AODD pumps. North America based sales, customer service and application engineering will be supported by the Engineering Center of Excellence based in Bolney, England.

"As the revolutionary design of the Flotronic One-Nut pump continues to earn the trust of operators across industry segments for its performance and time-saving maintenance capabilities, we knew we needed to scale up production to meet increased market demand," said Chris Stevens, CEO of Unibloc Hygienic Technologies.

"The expansion fits within our customer service philosophy of striving to supply everything our customers need, everywhere around the globe, all the time. Every minute of our customers' production time is precious and every week we can shave off new pump delivery is significant to our customers on either side of the ocean."

The first shipment of Flotronic AODD pumps left the Duluth, Georgia, UHT facility on May 5, 2023, for dispatch to a hygienic, beverage processing line located in Pennsylvania. UHT's hygienic pumps serve the food, beverage, bakery/confection, meat and poultry, brewery, pharmaceutical and transportation markets in countries across the globe.

"UHT is committed to providing high-quality pumps and solutions to the U.S. market, and this manufacturing transfer will allow the company to better serve its customers and provide jobs in the local community," added Stevens. "As production of the Flotronic pump line ramps up, it has the potential to create future opportunities."

