Dover Saddlery, Inc.: Dover Saddlery Announces Franchise Opportunities

LITTLETON COMMON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Dover Saddlery, the leading omni-channel retailer of equestrian products, has announced that it will be offering franchise opportunities for Dover Saddlery store locations across the United States in their newest business venture.

Dover Saddlery is the largest and most respected English Equestrian Retailer in the United States, currently operating 37 free-standing retail stores and a robust website with over 60,000 products for horse and rider that span all English riding disciplines and levels.

Dover's organization will support each business ownership with over 45 years of operational experience and established and successful concepts. Dover Saddlery was founded on the principle of providing both world-class customer service and equestrian products, which will remain Dover's focus in this new business venture. The Dover team is comprised of experienced and dedicated equestrians that understand the needs of horse owners and riders.

"Over the years, we've received numerous requests to open franchise locations around the country," said Brad Wolansky, CEO of Dover Saddlery. "We look forward to developing this special opportunity with the right partners, who share the same passion, commitment, and service to the sport that the Dover Saddlery brand was founded on."

To learn more about Dover Saddlery Franchising, including timeline and availability, please send your inquiry to Franchise@doversaddlery.com. We look forward to discussing your vision and entering the ring together for an amazing ride.

The information provided in this press release is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise to be operated in one of these states, we will offer you a franchise only after we have complied with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.

About Dover Saddlery, Inc.

Dover Saddlery, Inc. is the leading omni-channel retailer of equestrian products in the United States. Founded in 1975 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, by United States Equestrian team members, Dover Saddlery has grown to become The Source® for equestrian products. Dover offers a broad and distinctive selection of competitively priced, brand-name products for horse and rider through catalogs, online and through retail stores across the nation. Dover Saddlery, Inc. serves the English rider. For more information, please call 1-978-952-8062 or visit www.DoverSaddlery.com.

