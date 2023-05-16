Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Introduces Artificial Intelligence Writing Assistant & Recommendation Engine: "AImee"

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, announced today it has released "AImee," it's AI-Writing Assistant & Recommendation Engine, which will empower clients to generate more powerful stories, engaging content, and targeted messaging.

AImee will launch next month in beta for select customers, with an eye on commercial launch in the third quarter. The company expects to see subscription revenue expansion from this new add-on, as well as a further contribution to customer growth in the coming quarters. As Issuer Direct further invests in elevating itself above its competitors, the Company is committed to providing and growing its comprehensive communication offerings on one central platform.

"We've been planning an AI offering for several months, but we felt like we owed it to our customers to evaluate what a best-of-breed AI-writing assistant could deliver. We believe that by combining this tool with our storytelling strategies, we'll enhance engagement, improve content quality and accuracy, along with an experience so natural it reinvents how we write, verify and produce meaningful content to the world," said Brian R. Balbirnie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Issuer Direct.

To extract the greatest benefit from any AI technology, the Company believed it needed to combine it with several other data sets from its archive of content across its 29 industries and engagement analytics. This blend creates a proprietary process that gives customers the ability to not only generate a story by answering some questions or inputting an initial draft, but also enables them to compare their outputs with industry peers from past press releases and engagement traffic to further assist in telling their story.

"We believe customers are drawn to businesses that offer personalized experiences, and the News Distribution business has been long overlooked in innovation for decades. AI represents an opportunity to help our customers bring their story to life, then distribute it to the world, pitch and engage in building meaningful relationships to the target audience in a true PR ecosystem."

The new AI-writing Assistant will initially be available in the company's Newswire branded platform, along with its ACCESSWIRE-powered distribution, Newsroom, Media Database, and Pitching products, whereby customers can build audiences, create stories, pitch, and analyze all in one platform.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:



Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

Chief Executive Officer

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com



Issuer Direct Corporation

Jennifer Hammers

EVP Sales & Marketing

919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755003/Issuer-Direct-Introduces-Artificial-Intelligence-AI-Writing-Assistant-Recommendation-Engine-AImee