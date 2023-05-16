German power utility EnBW says its new pumped hydro storage project will require an investment of €280 million ($304.9 million). It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.German utility EnBW has announced plans to build a pumped hydro storage station in Forbach, in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The site, where EnBW already operates the Rudolf Fettweis hydropower plant with a capacity of 71 MW, will be used for the new Forbach Pumped Storage Power Plant/New Lower Reservoir project. EnBW intends to invest €280 million ($304.9 million) in the project, with construction set to commence this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...