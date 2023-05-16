Nexthink's long product history with AI and ML is leveraged in Nexthink Assist to democratize workplace observability

Nexthink today announced the first AI powered virtual assistant for Digital Employee Experience (DEX), Nexthink Assist. Nexthink Assist democratizes digital workplace observability by using large language models (LLM) with Nexthink's core technology and pre-trained "natural language to query" AI generative model to make IT investigations even easier to use with conversational, layman terms.

"The first Nexthink customers were so excited about the visibility we brought and how it "shined a light" on employee's digital workplace problems. Today, with Nexthink Assist we're going a step further to make it even easier to bring to light the answers they need; asking any question and getting answers immediately," said Samuele Gantner, Chief Product Officer at Nexthink. "Overloaded IT teams, skills gaps limiting hiring and other resource limitations will always constrain IT Teams, but Nexthink Assist makes it easier to tackle user challenges faster. No more query building is the future of IT, we're excited that technology today is getting ready to meet that vision."

What can Nexthink Assist do for you and your IT Team?

Our generative AI system translates a question expressed in natural language into a query to our systems. For example, "Retrieve all devices having Outlook crashes," and "Which users in London have audio quality issues with Teams today?"

Easy platform exploration, speeding up diagnostics and remediation with actionable real-time device-based troubleshooting investigations for IT teams.

Guided product onboarding and self-help to train newcomers to digital employee experience strategies and how best to get started.

Support in preparing and targeting employee engagement surveys to cut through the digital workplace noise.

Building custom dashboards, bringing data to life with beautiful visualizations.

Creating intelligent alerts to notify IT in real time of what matters most.

Analysing DEX scores to establish and act on employee's needs.

Customer information is kept private and secure, results are generated without any need for data to be transferred to third party companies.

With the largest R&D team in the DEX space, Nexthink has a robust roadmap for continued innovation with AI and is focused on the continued push to help organizations move from reactive IT troubleshooting to proactive IT management. Nexthink Assist will be generally available for Infinity customers starting in July 2023, for more information check out: https://www.nexthink.com/blog/democratizing-digital-employee-experience-with-nexthink-assist/

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company provides IT leaders with unprecedented insight allowing them to see, diagnose and fix at scale issues impacting employees anywhere, with any application or network, before employees notice the issue. As the first solution to allow IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization, Nexthink enables its more than 1,200 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 15 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

