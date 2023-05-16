New insightsoftware Platform connects financial analytics, reporting, and performance management solutions to share data across applications, solve business problems faster, and do more with less

insightsoftware, a global provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions, today announced the launch of the insightsoftware Platform to ??bring together the company's applications in a single location. The insightsoftware Platform empowers organizations with more speed, flexibility, and control when solving multiple business problems. By connecting solutions across the insightsoftware portfolio, organizations can now choose the capabilities they need for effective reporting, controllership, and budgeting and planning, while improving productivity, user experience, and reducing implementation risk.

To adapt to continued market uncertainty, businesses need to be agile and resilient in order to ensure continued growth. A recent survey by insightsoftware and Hanover Research reported 63% of IT decision makers find that finance is either very- or over-reliant on the IT department for operational reporting. A similar survey in 2022 found that more than 50% of respondents felt their planning and reporting efforts are hampered by a lack of resources. Both statistics are alarming considering market uncertainty increases the demand for more frequent, more accurate forecasts and reporting. Skills shortages, combined with an overreliance on IT to make sense of data in complex business systems, are draining resources at a time when companies need to do more with less.

"Business users' productivity is hurt when they have to switch between multiple applications to find information or complete a task," said Robert Kugel, SVP and Research Director at Ventana Research. "This also increases administrators' workloads because they must repeatedly load data into multiple systems and duplicate efforts to manage users, licenses, and data sources. The insightsoftware Platform enables business users, administrators, and partners to meet these challenges by combining the necessary data and capabilities from multiple insightsoftware solutions in one place."

Through a unified design and user experience across products live on the insightsoftware Platform, business users enjoy single sign-on servicing, a role-based accelerated onboarding experience, and context sensitive help and support for in-product learning. By enabling the management of all users, security, and licenses in one central location, administrators can access a comprehensive overview of all applications, easily add users, products and permissions, and track licenses. For insightsoftware Partners, they save time and resources by managing all customer accounts effortlessly on the Platform.

"Good things happen when you're well connected. The insightsoftware Platform does just that it connects our applications to enable customers to solve multiple business problems faster and with less risk. We call it The Connect Effect. Our customers' product experience will remain consistent and familiar, while increasing productivity for administrators and offering a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the business due to the benefits of connected solutions," said Monica Boydston, VP, Product Management at insightsoftware. "We developed this unified platform by establishing an early adopters program, consisting of more than 100 customers and partners that provided feedback to help iterate and ensure a seamless user experience. It streamlines access to insightsoftware solutions, delivering the same levels of data integrity and performance our customers are accustomed to, while improving productivity and the overall user experience."

To explore what the insightsoftware Platform means for the future of reporting, analytics, and performance management, visit here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of reporting, analytics, and performance management solutions. Over 32,000 organizations worldwide rely on us to support business needs in the areas of accounting, finance, operations, supply chain, tax, budgeting, planning, HR, and disclosure management. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization. Our best-in-class solutions provide customers with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

