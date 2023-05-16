Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 15:06
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PKWARE Releases New Masking Solution Designed for Enforcing Complex Data Access Policies

Dynamic masking solution limits the exposure of sensitive data while maintaining the integrity of original source data

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PKWARE, a global leader in automated data security, today announced that it has released its newest data protection capability, PK Dynamic Masking. This solution is purpose built to mask sensitive data in real time as it is accessed based on user roles and policies, leaving the original information on the database untouched.


In the fast-paced business world, organizations need safe, real-time access to critical information. But protecting crucial sensitive data can create a complex problem in managing access rights that maintain compliance by masking access to some while delivering unaltered data to others.

PK Dynamic Masking-unlike static masking-does not change source data. Instead, it only masks requested data according to pre-determined data access policies based on the user's role. Organizations can easily enforce complex data access policies that limit the exposure of sensitive data while ensuring that applications require access to actual production data operate as designed.

"PKWARE knows that when organizations look to invest in data protection, they don't just want to minimize risk; they also need to reduce the burden of compliance. That's where PK Dynamic Masking comes in," said Jason Dobbs, Chief Technology Officer for PKWARE. "This new solution gives administrators more granular control of data masking across multiple databases with a single installation."

This new release is available to PKWARE customers as of May 11, 2023.

About PKWARE
PKWARE offers the only data discovery and protection solution that locates and secures sensitive data to minimize organizational risks and costs, regardless of device or environment. Our ultra-efficient, scalable software is simple to use on a broad range of data types and repositories, enabling precise, automated visibility and control of personal data, even in the fastest-moving, most complex IT environments. With more than 1,200 customers, including many of the world's largest financial institutions, retailers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, PKWARE continues to innovate as an award-winning global leader in data discovery, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit PKWARE.com.

Media Contact
PR@pkware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1470446/PKWARE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pkware-releases-new-masking-solution-designed-for-enforcing-complex-data-access-policies-301824843.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
