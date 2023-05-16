Wiferion Launches Compact Wireless Charging System for Small Mobile Robots

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Wiferion, an energy solution supplier powering mobile robots and autonomous industrial vehicles through wireless charging, introduced its new inductive etaLINK 1000 charging system to the U.S. market, making its successful wireless charging technology available to smaller robots for the first time.

The new mobile charging unit integrated into the robot measures just 160 mm - making it 36% smaller than the etaLINK 3000, Wiferion's standard charging system for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV). etaLINK 1000 has all the advantages of the larger models, such as high positioning tolerance, maintenance-free operation, and fast start up of power transfer in around one second. Wiferion will debut the etaLINK 1000 at Automate, May 22-25, 2023, in Detroit.

etaHUB monitors the state of charge of AGVs and AMRs in real time.

"In the last three years, we have sold more than 8,000 3 kW and 12 kW systems. Our customers have expressed demand for a smaller version of etaLINK to power smaller robots. The etaLINK 1000 is the answer to this challenge," said Matthieu Ebert, VP of Wiferion North America.

With etaLINK, AMR charge quickly, safely and maintenance-free.

This addition to the etaLINK autonomous power supply series delivers power for compact fulfillment bots and transfers energy without contact with a 1 kW capacity. For sorter, shuttle, or commissioning applications, the demand for small goods-to-person robots is massive worldwide but the supply of power to AMRs and AGVs is not suitable for rapid expansion of fleets, and current energy solutions are complex, energy-inefficient or unreliable. To eliminate unproductive charging times, downtimes and expensive maintenance work, wireless charging is positioned to be the new charging standard for mobile robots of all sizes.

About Wiferion

Wiferion is the leading supplier of solutions for the mobile wireless power supply for industrial trucks, autonomous guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots. As inductive wireless charging continues to become the standard for mobile robots and industrial e-vehicles, Germany-based Wiferion established a North American subsidiary in Chicago in 2023. The subsidiary allows for shorter delivery times, enhanced onsite services and support, and consulting services for North American companies in need of advanced charging solutions.

Wiferion's etaLINK series of inductive battery charging systems eliminate unnecessary machine downtime and the need for high-maintenance, expensive wired charging. From production logistics, through fulfillment and warehousing, to agriculture and shipping, Wiferion has already sold charging systems in more than 20 countries. The system has been designed into more than 100 different industrial EV and mobile robots, with thousands of units sold globally, including installation in several renowned European and U.S. automotive manufacturing facilities.

