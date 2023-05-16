All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a five year second lien secured term loan (the "2nd Lien Term Loan" or "Term Loan") in a principal amount of $400 million from three institutional lenders. The 2nd Lien Term Loan is part of the ongoing initiatives by IAMGOLD to proactively increase the strength of its balance sheet during the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold Project ("Côté Gold" or "Côté"). The construction budget and schedule of Côté Gold remains on track, with the project approximately 80% complete as of the end of March 2023.

Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), through funds managed by Oaktree, is the lead lender; with significant participation by Värde Partners and CI Global Asset Management.

"Following the strategic transactions announced at the end of last year, which have positioned IAMGOLD with sufficient funding to complete the construction and ramp up of Côté Gold as currently contemplated, the Company has continued to work on improving its balance sheet and liquidity. The announcement today is an important step for the Company in its objectives of putting in place a more appropriate capital structure and position itself for an ultimate return to the 70% ownership interest in Côté Gold in the future. Côté Gold remains on track for production in early 2024 and is a key pillar in our strategy to position IAMGOLD as a leading high margin gold producer," said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD.

Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer of IAMGOLD, commented, "This Term Loan increases the financial flexibility and liquidity of the Company and is well suited to support the completion of the construction of the large scale, long life Côté Gold Project that is expected to produce significant cash flows once in production. The $490 million revolving credit facility, which was being used and forecast to be near fully drawn by completion of construction, is now expected to remain almost fully undrawn and provide a prudent source of further liquidity should the Company so require in response to unforeseen changes in the operating or macroeconomic environment during a critical period for the Company as Côté ramps up to full production."

"We are pleased to partner with leading investors such as Oaktree, Värde Partners and CI Global Asset Management as we execute on our repositioning of IAMGOLD," continued Mr. Theunissen. "I would also like to thank the syndicate of lenders in our existing revolving credit facility, which have consented to the Term Loan and supported IAMGOLD as we closed multiple strategic transactions over the last six months for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Facility Highlights

The 2nd Lien Term Loan is fully funded at closing today and is the outcome of a comprehensive and competitive process conducted by the Company together with its financial and legal advisors. Terms of the 2nd Lien Term Loan include the following:

Aggregate principal amount: $400 million; original issue discount of 3%.

Term: 5 years.

Mandatory amortization: none.

Interest rate: floating rate equal to the sum of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") + 825 bps, and subject to a 2% SOFR floor.

Security: secured by a second ranking lien on substantially all of the assets of IAMGOLD.

Call provisions: Make-Whole Premium for first 2 years, 104% after year 2, 101% after year 3 and 100% thereafter.

Financial covenants: Minimum liquidity of $150 million defined as consolidated cash plus available amounts under the Company's revolving credit facility. Consolidated Coverage Ratio of 1.5x, defined as trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest expense.

Restrictive covenants, events of default and other terms & conditions: substantially consistent with the terms and conditions of the existing indenture governing the Company's 5.75% senior notes due 2028, subject to certain agreed changes.

The Term Loan has no mandatory requirements for gold or other forms of hedging, cost overrun reserves or cash sweeps.

Citi is acting as financial advisor and Goodmans LLP as legal advisor to IAMGOLD in connection with the Term Loan.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $172 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,100 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com.

In 2019, Brookfield Asset Management acquired a majority interest in Oaktree. Together, Brookfield and Oaktree provide investors with one of the most comprehensive offerings of alternative investment products available today. While partnering to leverage one another's strengths, Oaktree operates as an independent business within the Brookfield family, with its own product offerings and investment, marketing, and support teams. To learn more about Brookfield, please visit http://www.brookfield.com.

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested through multiple credit cycles, building on its roots in special situations and distressed to invest more than $95 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum in both public and private markets. Värde currently manages over $13 billion in assets with teams in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific focused on Corporate & Traded Credit, Real Estate, and Financial Services. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $391.1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2023.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project in Canada in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts in the Americas. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,200 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted index consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

