ZULIE VENTURE INC DBA CELLPAY: CellPay Management is Pleased to Announce the Expansion of Their Executive Leadership Team by Welcoming Saurabh Goel as the Chief Technology Officer of the Group

STAFFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CellPay management is pleased to announce the expansion of their executive leadership team by welcoming Saurabh Goel as the Chief Technology Officer of the group.

Saurabh is a technology expert and comes with almost two decades of extensive experience in enterprise solutions having strong leadership abilities with a strategic action mindset. He started his career in 2004 as a software developer for the Deutsche Bank project and post that, he continued to grow his forte towards all other aspects of the software that involve hands-on development, architecting, technically managing, training new talents, and building teams. He is a futurist, highly enthusiastic, and a progressive technologist, someone who enjoys bringing game-changing product ideas to old established markets.

He is owning company's vast technology suite managing multiple teams of the company product line. This is what Saurabh has to say about joining CellPay - "Though I joined CellPay just at the start of this year it had been a highly fulfilling experience working with like-minded people/techies who are supportive, passionate towards technology, and adaptive to new changes. CellPay has a proven record of exponential growth crossing 100 Million USD in annual revenues last year and ranking 5th fastest growing company in the USA by Inc5000. In a very short span of time, the company has spearheaded multiple mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions of other fintech companies like etimes, callingmart, pinzoo to name a few under the leadership of Mr. Parvez Jasani who is a pioneer in the prepaid telecom industry having a rock-solid vision for company's growth. I look forward to shaping up the engineering workforce from contractual partners to dedicated employees by hiring passionate IT professionals so we strengthen our core team this year."

"I am delighted to introduce Saurabh Goel as our new Chief Technology Officer. With his proven track record of driving innovation and leading high-performing teams, I am confident that he will play a key role in shaping our company's technological vision and driving our growth strategy forward," said Parvez Jasani, Founder CellPay.

CellPay, a fast-growing & unique fintech solution provider for unbanked/undocumented and underbanked, is a large and established player in the prepaid industry. CellPay was established to address customers' needs by offering comprehensive individual and B2B solutions to our well-established consumer base through our easy-to-use, powerful custom portal. Having established itself as a leading player in the industry, CellPay is in a unique position to aggressively offer an end-to-end turn-key POS solution that is stable, reliable, secure, and simple. CellPay's electronic distribution method presents retailers with a unique combination of unlimited supply coupled with no inventory costs. CellPay's operations extend across LATAM and Europe. For more information, visit GETCELLPAY.COM.

