Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing, on May 11, 2023, extending the Master Services Agreement with JBS Food Canada ULC ("JBS Canada") signed on April 28, 2022. The companies will continue working as trusted partners offering retail and food service entities a certified sustainable beef program.

"Food integrity is the core of the JBS Canada Advantage, together with TrustBIX, we can provide our partners credible data and tracking for consumers who want more information about their food choices. We have the ability to deliver sustainable beef and look to the consumer market in need of this 100% Canadian offering," said David Colwell, President of JBS Canada.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with JBS Canada, which is one of the world's largest protein processing companies in the world," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO.

About JBS

JBS is one of the world's largest food companies, providing protein and food solutions to customers and consumers across the globe. Through an ongoing focus on quality, innovation, operational excellence and safety, JBS is committed to responsibly producing good food.

With operations in 15 countries and more than 150,000 team members, JBS ensures the best products and services to our customers, a relationship of trust with our suppliers, profitability for our shareholders and the opportunity of a better future for all our team members. For more information, visit https://jbsfoodsgroup.com/.

About TrustBIX

The vision is to create a world where we trust more and waste less by leveraging BIX and the use of its technology solutions. TrustBIX delivers independent validation of provenance and sustainable practices within multiple supply chains and industries.

BIX Location Services offer solutions to supply chains that bring asset situational awareness for high value assets.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in North America and China.

www.TrustBIX.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166211