Fission Consulting Conducts Successful RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Migration for Advanced Lighting Leader

Project closes the loop on acquisition and merger process that began in 2021, positioning CurrentTM for a digital future in the cloud

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / CurrentTM, an industry leader in sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls, is officially live on RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, completing a data migration project from its legacy systems.

Fission Consulting led the transition, successfully migrating nearly 1,000 internal users to the new system and standing up 32 business-required integrations on a tight timeline. ATOM, Fission's proprietary data transformation software suite and delivery methodology, enabled the success of the project.

After Current (previously known as GE Current) acquired a prominent commercial and industrial lighting solutions company in early 2022, the new division was running on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, while the parent company continued to run on SAP ECC. With the completion of this migration and transformation, the company's technology landscape is now unified in the cloud.

No precedent had been previously established for carving out data from an SAP ECC system and merging it into an active, working SAP S/4 system.

"Completing the separation and merge in 13 months, given the complexity of the migration, speaks to the talent and dedication of the team as well as the efficacy of ATOM," said Brandon Lage, CEO of Fission. "The project was a massive success, going live with zero critical defects, no significant data loss, and minimal downtime."

Fission directed the completion of 5 distinct workstreams:

Project Management Organization (PMO): The Fission program manager synchronized the highly complex matrix of workstreams and related project plans into a cohesive timeline to be managed jointly throughout the project lifecycle. Data: Fission data experts utilized ATOM software and methodology to extract, transform, and load all in-scope data from ECC to S/4 according to business-defined requirements. Infrastructure: Fission leadership advised and led the design development of Current's project and production SAP landscape. Testing: The Fission testing lead managed the creation, coordination, and execution of functional test plans carried out by the Current team. Integrations: Fission integration specialists led the migration and implementation effort to successfully integrate 32 applications with the new S/4 system, ensuring that, despite strict time constraints, all critical integrations were live by cutover weekend.

"Fission exceeded our expectations from start to end," said Zara Horn, VP IT Enterprise Applications Services of Current. "Their team provided steadfast guidance and expertise while leading what was a highly nuanced and multi-pronged undertaking. Overall, Fission was instrumental to our success."

Read more about the initial Fission-led IT carve-out project here.

About Fission Consulting

Fission specializes in supporting businesses through complex IT transformation initiatives associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures.

If your organization is looking to complete an IT carve-out, undergo data migration for an IT transformation, or establish an effective Program Management Office, Fission can provide the structure and experience to empower your organization to achieve strategic goals and deliver successful projects.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry's most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers' needs. Explore our brands at currentlighting.com.

