Sonicu Introduces New Monitoring Package Tailored for Life Science and Laboratories

Enhanced FDA reporting, full IQ/OQ package & incubator monitoring sensor round out Lab21 offerings

GREENFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / A national leader in temperature and environmental monitoring serving the research and laboratory industries is introducing an enhanced suite focused on better serving the life science professional focused on compliance automation and asset protection.

Environmental Monitoring for Laboratories

Sonicu, which serves scores of public and private laboratories and research-intensive universities across North America, is improving its ability to serve their exacting Food and Drug Administration regulatory needs with its Lab21 offering.

Lab21 represents a significant upgrade in delivering affordable and simple monitoring and compliance services, including:

Enhanced software features to comply with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements

Group reports and the ability to have users all be able to comment/review/approve reports with cover sheets

Strict personnel controls and enhanced audit trails required by the FDA

Rapid alarm and notification testing with SoniCloud Validation Alarm feature for PQ compliance

A password allowing users to time-stamp who and when specific actions are executed

Double-verification, compliant with 21 CFR Part 11, for significant changes to the system settings

Full probe calibration history and regularly updated monitoring system health reports

Access restriction to unauthorized users, device check performance and support written procedures and system documentation which are all required for full compliance

White glove IQ/OQ offering to help customers streamline implementation

Joe Mundell, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonicu, said the new offering reflects significant growth in the life science industry around protecting their research and complying with increasingly strict regulatory requirements.

"Lab21 represents feedback from dozens of customers who request more sophisticated monitoring and regulatory reporting to support their research," Mundell said.

"We've worked closely with our customers to develop the features and functionality they need to work more efficiently and stay compliant."

When coupled with the Sonicu Incubator Monitoring sensor, which includes temperature, humidity and CO2, the new package is ideal for laboratory or life science applications.

The incubator monitor installs in minutes and configures simply into the SoniCloud software, providing real-time and historical visibility to help researchers validate their work and remain compliant with Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

When combined with our robust suite of temperature monitoring solutions, Sonicu offers labs and life science organizations the opportunity to consolidate their monitoring, protect their perishable assets and automate tedious regulatory reporting.

All Sonicu monitoring systems can be supported with our SNAP calibration program which automates the NIST calibration process, delivering another layer of compliance simplicity.

When coupled with the robust IQ/OQ service, Sonicu has the ability to help more labs with superior compliance readiness.

IQ and OQ protocols are methods for showing that the equipment being used or installed will deliver a high degree of assurance so production processes will consistently manufacture products that meet quality requirements.

Scores of laboratories and similar organizations, including the Ohio University Innovation Center, Xytex Sperm Bank and MiraVista Diagnostics, rely on Sonicu for their temperature and environmental monitoring.

