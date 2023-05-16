Isometric Technologies Announces 2nd Annual Excellence in Service Awards

Isometric Technologies, the only agnostic arbiter of freight transportation performance data, is proud to announce its second Excellence in Service Awards, celebrating exceptional Carriers & 3PLs for their over-the-road transportation performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Isometric Technologies (ISO), a transportation performance intelligence platform, announced its 2nd annual Excellence in Service Awards today, recognizing transportation providers with outstanding performance levels in full truckload transportation. With over half a million trucking companies in the United States, the 50 winners of Isometric Technologies' 2022 Excellence in Service Awards stand out as top performers in their class.

"Our 2022 Excellence in Service Award winners continue to play a critical role in keeping our nation running and driving the standard of freight transportation performance," said Brian Cristol, co-founder and CEO of ISO. "We are proud to celebrate their achievements in delivering exceptional service to their customers."

Isometric Technologies empowers shippers and their transportation providers to identify and correct network inefficiencies by acting as a single source of truth to aggregate performance data. By associating service-level failures and costs from chargebacks, accessorial fees, or deductions with the responsible parties, ISO identifies the hidden costs of transportation performance and surfaces actionable insights to help optimize complex business relationships.

ISO selected the 2022 Excellence in Service Award winners by analyzing a combination of data sets: aggregated and anonymized key performance indicators for shipments run through ISO and engagement rates with the company's platform. Award winners have differentiated themselves through exceptional service levels in full truckload transportation.

"Echo Global Logistics is honored to have been selected as a recipient of ISO's 2nd Annual Excellence in Service Awards," said Jay Gustafson, Executive Vice President of Brokerage Operations at Echo Global Logistics. "Delivering high levels of customer service is our top priority as a 3PL, and ISO's innovative platform has helped enable a process of continuous improvement and collaboration for the customers we serve."

Isomeric Technologies' mission is to be the industry's trusted source of actionable supply chain performance data, driving performance measurement standardization across the industry to help customers make smarter procurement decisions and optimize supply chain networks. Recognizing excellence in logistics providers is a critical part of this vision, and ISO looks forward to celebrating the best in transportation performance for years to come. See the complete list of winners here.

About Isometric Technologies

Isometric Technologies streamlines the data reconciliation process between large manufacturers, transportation providers, and other 3rd party stakeholders, acting as a single source of truth to measure the hidden costs of transportation performance. By associating costs from chargebacks and service level failures with the responsible parties, ISO surfaces actionable insights that help optimize complex business relationships.

