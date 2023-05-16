Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
WKN: A2DHVP | ISIN: SE0009242555 | Ticker-Symbol: 50V
Frankfurt
16.05.23
09:54 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,009
+16,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aino Health AB (publ) receives observation status (274/23)

Today, May 16, 2023, Aino Health AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its
interim report for the first quarter of 2023 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Aino Health AB (publ) (AINO, ISIN code SE0009242555, order book ID 130478)
shall be given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
