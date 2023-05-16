Crestcom International, LLC: Dr. Joey Ruiz Joins the Crestcom Network

Crestcom International LLC welcomes Dr. Joey Ruiz to its global franchise network

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Crestcom International is excited to announce a new authorized licensee, Dr. Joey Ruiz, CEO of LeadRite LLC. Dr. Ruiz will provide interactive leadership development solutions to organizations in the Houston and Austin, Texas, areas.

Joey Ruiz Joins The Crestcom Network

Joey Ruiz Joins the Crestcom Network and brings leadership development to Houston and Austin.

A true believer in lifelong learning and self-optimization, Dr. Ruiz earned a doctorate degree in Organizational Change Management and Leadership from the University of Southern California, a master's degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from Gonzaga University, a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Hope International University, and a graduate certificate in Executive and Professional Coaching from the University of Texas Naveen Jindal School of Management. He also holds professional certifications from Everything DiSC, Hogan Assessments, American Management Association, Human Capital Institute, SHRM, and more.

Dr. Ruiz is a seasoned CEO, entrepreneur, HR business partner, and leadership advisor. He is also a U.S. Military Veteran. When asked why he chose to partner with Crestcom, Dr. Ruiz explained, "After holding leadership positions in multinational companies and launching several successful business ventures, I discovered my passion for helping leaders and their organizations elevate performance, integrate ethical leadership, and achieve significant growth for a sustainable impact."

Crestcom's global network of leadership development professionals is a perfect fit for Dr. Ruiz. His decades of experience coaching, consulting, and advising top executives, combined with his character and relentless drive, make him an invaluable resource for any organization.

Interested in working with Dr. Joey Ruiz? Get in touch with him here.

About Crestcom

Crestcom International LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Cara Rufo.

Contact Information

Cara Rufo

Director of Marketing

cara.rufo@crestcom.com

(303) 267-8200

SOURCE: Crestcom International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754935/Dr-Joey-Ruiz-Joins-the-Crestcom-Network