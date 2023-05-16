Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore Biotherapeutics Enters Exclusive License Agreement with University of Miami for Patents Protecting Non-Enzymatic Carbonic Anhydrase DNA Constructs and Their Protein Products and Uses

Company developing next generation, disease-modifying, non-opioid analgesic gene therapies for the treatment of chronic pain

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Adolore" or the "Company") a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free pain relieving (analgesic) treatments for pain, today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Miami (or the "University") for its intellectual property portfolio entitled "Long Acting Local Analgesic" and "Long Acting Local Analgesic Mechanisms." The University's intellectual property embodies non-enzymatic forms of carbonic anhydrases ("CA") including DNA coding sequences and associated protein products for all uses including the treatment or various types of pain, including nociceptive, inflammatory, neuropathic pain.

University of Miami researchers have demonstrated in relevant animal models the efficacy and safety of the CA gene constructs and their protein products in its IP portfolio. Under the terms of the agreement, Adolore is granted exclusive rights to the University's coding sequences and their protein products that quiet somatosensory neuronal excitability and thereby treat chronic pain. The Company plans to leverage the CA portfolio to advance its development pipeline of novel carbonic anhydrase-8 variants (CA8*) as gene therapies for localized treatment of chronic pain.

Pursuant to the terms of the exclusive license agreement, the University of Miami will become a shareholder in the Company and will receive an upfront payment and certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales of products covered by the license.

About Carbonic Anhydrase-8 (CA8*) Gene Therapy

CA8* are a novel class of Kv7 activators that are long-acting and locally administered with proven analgesic efficacy. They provide for versatile dosing regimens and routes of administration, including intra-articular, intra-neuronal (nerve block) and intradermal injection. This non-opioid CA8* mechanism-of-action addresses neuropathic, inflammatory, and nociceptive pain, which apply to a broad range of chronic pain indications, including osteoarthritis pain, diabetic neuropathy, post herpetic neuralgia, lower back pain, and cancer pain, as well as rare pain conditions such as erythromelalgia, an orphan drug disease. Using a replication-defective HSV vector enables disease-free localized delivery to the peripheral somatosensory nervous system with an excellent safety profile. HSV vectors are known for their stability and prolonged gene-expression, providing an excellent basis for long-term treatment.

About Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class lead programs are long-acting locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of a variety of chronic pain indications.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent this announcement contains information and statements that are not historical, they are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "plan," "intend," "assume" and other expressions which predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with drug development. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

