AEG Presents Expands Partnership with Reusable Platform r.Cup to San Francisco's Warfield Theater

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / AEG Presents has expanded its partnership with r.Cup, a market leader in reusable cups and serveware, to The Warfield Theater, a 2,300 seat live entertainment venue in San Francisco, CA. This marks the fourth market where AEG Presents' venues have adopted r.Cup's reusable cup and wash system in an effort to reduce waste at concerts and implement more eco-friendly business practices in the live events industry.

r.Cup will provide The Warfield with a reusable cup inventory, and collection and sanitization services for all shows hosted at the venue resulting in the elimination of thousands of single-use and disposable cups each week.

"r.Cup's reusable cup model is helping us remove single-use plastic cups from our venues and advance the reuse economy in the live events space," said Erik Distler, AEG's Vice President of Sustainability. "We have had a great experience since we first partnered with the company and have been able to effectively integrate within our onsite concessions operations."

AEG Presents first implemented r.Cup's reusable solutions at its Denver venues in 2021 and has since has expanded its partnership with r.Cup to its venues in Seattle and Los Angeles. The reusable cup solution was also used at Goldenvoice's Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach in February.

Born from over 30 years of sustainability expertise and innovation, r.Cup brings environmental solutions to the live events industry through seamlessly integrated, end-to-end reusable cup systems for large-scale venues and events. r.Cup offers a sure fire method of eliminating single-use waste at scale. Their proven process has been adapted for tours by artists like U2, The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, Maggie Rogers and many more. To learn more about r.Cup, please click here.

AEG venue The Warfield in San Francisco, CA.

