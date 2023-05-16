Sharp's new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panel offers a power conversion efficiency of 22.07% and a bifaciality of more than 80%. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per C and its power tolerance is 5%.Sharp has released a new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panel based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NBJD570 double-glass module features 144 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design. The new panels measure 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 ...

