WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 17:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

("TFIF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update Presentation

TFIF has today published an Investor Update Presentation.

Please click here to view the presentation

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Matt Goss

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson



TFIF webinar May 2023 - Final
