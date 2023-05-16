TwentyFour Income Fund - Investor Update Presentation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
("TFIF" or the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Investor Update Presentation
TFIF has today published an Investor Update Presentation.
Please click here to view the presentation
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Matt Goss
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
TFIF webinar May 2023 - Final