Dynapower Launches 5th Generation Utility-Scale Energy Storage Inverters

Designed for grid-tied and microgrid applications

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Dynapower, a Sensata Technologies company and a global leader in power conversion and energy storage solutions, is announcing the launch of its fifth generation of the Compact Power Systems (CPS) family of bidirectional energy storage inverters, the CPS-2500 and CPS-1250.

CPS-2500 Energy Storage Inverter

Dynapower's latest generation of utility-scale energy storage inverters are designed for both grid-tied and microgrid applications. Both the CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 will be certified to UL 1741 Ed. 3, including SB smart inverter requirements. Key features and benefits of the CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 include:

Flexibility: The high degree of flexibility in the AC and DC voltage ranges of the CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 allows full current output without curtailing and facilitates the integration of a wide variety of battery and alternative DC sources. Additionally, the configurability of the DC port structure allows the end user to alternatively design their DC input to reduce balance of system costs or to mitigate extreme fault currents.

The high degree of flexibility in the AC and DC voltage ranges of the CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 allows full current output without curtailing and facilitates the integration of a wide variety of battery and alternative DC sources. Additionally, the configurability of the DC port structure allows the end user to alternatively design their DC input to reduce balance of system costs or to mitigate extreme fault currents. High power density: The CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 inverters achieve an industry-leading total system power density of 8.9W/in^3, helping to reduce total project costs including land requirements, installation costs, and shipping costs.

The CPS-2500 and CPS-1250 inverters achieve an industry-leading total system power density of 8.9W/in^3, helping to reduce total project costs including land requirements, installation costs, and shipping costs. Advanced technologies: The CPS product line's patented Dynamic Transfer technology enables backup power for critical loads while minimizing load disruptions and blackouts during commanded and fault-triggered transitions from grid power to battery power and back to grid power. Black start algorithms enable the inverter to mitigate a large inrush current typically seen during large microgrid energization. The CPS product line is also deployed with control algorithms that enable massive paralleling of multiple inverters within a microgrid and uses AC current limiting algorithms to increase overall system robustness and reliability.

To learn more about the Gen5 CPS inverters, please visit https://dynapower.com/cps-gen5.

About Dynapower

Since 1963, Dynapower, a Sensata Technologies company, has provided power electronics solutions, along with an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency to an ever-expanding global customer base. Dynapower is a trusted leader in all types of power conversion equipment including high power rectifiers, inverters, DC/DC converters, integrated battery energy storage systems, and transformers for use in hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, industrial, mining, defense, and research applications. With headquarters and a 150,000-square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower is collaborating with its partners and clients to shift the way our world uses power and advance our resilient, clean energy future. Learn more at dynapower.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

