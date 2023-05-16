International Sports Sciences Association: Issa Launches FAI Certifications and CEUs to Serve the Specialized Needs of Aging Clientele

Giving Fitness Professionals Access to Evidence-Based Training to Improve Functional Outcomes with Mature Adults

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), a world leader in the personal training certification industry, is proud to announce the launch of its Functional Aging Institute (FAI) courses and CEUs - now available at issaonline.com

In late 2022, ISSA acquired The Functional Aging Institute (FAI) to provide preeminent education toward training an aging clientele around the world. Fitness pros and instructors can now take advantage of several specializations and CEUs to help older adults gain the strength and the fitness needed to achieve and maintain maximum mobility and physical function.

"The fitness landscape has shifted over the past two years and what's driving individuals and older adults to exercise is no longer simply a desire to lose weight, it's an aspiration to live a long and healthy life - to improve their healthspan and lifespan. FAI's unique Functional Aging Training Model is designed to do just that, and ISSA is thrilled to bring this offering to fitness pros," said Craig Bradley, Chief Growth Officer for ISSA.

Specializations include Functional Aging Specialist Certification, Functional Aging Group Exercise Specialist, Especialista en Envejecimiento Funcional, Tai Chi Basic Certification and Barefoot Training Specialist. There are also 13 CEUs available, targeted toward specific conditions and challenges that mature adults face.

"With functional fitness training ranking in the top 10 worldwide fitness trends for 2023, the timing is right to bring this to market," said Dan Ritchie, FAI's President. "It's such a unique opportunity for fitness pros to be able to facilitate this and help their mature clients improve their functionality, mobility and overall life."

About ISSA:

The International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For over 30 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education that's grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Certified Personal Training en Español, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. ISSA has educated nearly half a million trainers across 176 countries, while driving toward their vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030.

