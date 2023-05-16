HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 15.05.2023



16.05.2023 / 17:47 CET/CEST



in CHF Performance in % 15.05.2023 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV 252.40 2.4 -0.9 -0.5 Share Price 200.00 -3.4 -6.5 -0.5 Total Net Assets (in million) 1'756



