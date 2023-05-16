Blue Dolphin Energy Company: Blue Dolphin Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Results Driven by Strong Refining Margins

Reported gross profit of $20.5 million for the first quarter 2023, an increase of $13.9 million, or 210%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Reported refining gross profit of $18.3 million, an increase of $12.6 million, or 223%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Reported net income of $16.8 million, or $1.12 per share, an increase of $13.3 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to the same period a year earlier.

Generated $13.8 million in cash flow from operations during the first quarter of 2023.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Blue Dolphin Energy Company ("Blue Dolphin") (OTCQX:BDCO), an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the Eagle Ford Shale region, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Blue Dolphin reported gross profit of $20.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to gross profit of $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Refining gross profit totaled $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to refining gross profit of $5.7 million for the same period a year earlier, representing an increase of $12.6 million, or 223% (see below for a reconciliation of gross profit by segment).

Net income increased $13.3 million, from $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. On a per share basis, net income increased $0.85 per share, from $0.27 per share for the first quarter 2022 to $1.12 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

"During the first quarter of 2023, we continued to build on the momentum generated in 2022 by capturing favorable refining margins. As a result, we delivered very strong financial results," said Jonathan P. Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Dolphin Energy Company. "While we are proud of our results for the quarter, we remain cautious based on the macroeconomic outlook. We continue optimizing our balance sheet, and we will continue to focus on expense management, operational excellence initiatives, and renewable energy opportunities."

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Revenue from operations Refinery operations $ 114,640 $ 109,757 Tolling and terminaling 2,021 926 Total revenue from operations 116,661 110,683 Total cost of goods sold (96,157 ) (104,077 ) Gross profit 20,504 6,606 Total cost of operations (2,175 ) (1,495 ) Income from operations 18,329 5,111 Total other expense (1,330 ) (1,592 ) Income before income taxes 16,999 3,519 Income tax expense (246 ) $ (41 ) Net income $ 16,753 $ 3,478 Income per common share Basic $ 1.12 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.27

Reconciliation of Segment Gross Profit

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Refinery Operations Tolling and Terminaling Corporate and Other Total (in thousands) Revenue $ 114,640 $ 109,757 $ 2,021 $ 926 $ - $ - $ 116,661 $ 110,683 Intercompany processing fees (576 ) (653 ) 576 653 - - - - Cost of goods sold (95,799 ) (103,458 ) (358 ) (619 ) - - (96,157 ) (104,077 ) Gross profit 18,265 5,646 2,239 960 - - 20,504 6,606 Other operating and general and administrative expenses(1) (478 ) (282 ) (470 ) (70 ) (530 ) (442 ) (1,478 ) (794 ) Depreciation and amortization (304 ) (307 ) (342 ) (342 ) (51 ) (52 ) (697 ) (701 ) Interest and other non-operating expenses, net (677 ) (717 ) (470 ) (418 ) (183 ) (457 ) (1,330 ) (1,592 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 16,806 4,340 957 130 (764 ) (951 ) 16,999 3,519 Income tax expense - - - - (131 ) (41 ) (246 ) (41 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,806 $ 4,340 $ 957 $ 130 $ (895 ) $ (992 ) $ 16,753 $ 3,478

Other operating and general and administrative expenses within refinery operations include the LEH operating fee, related party and accretion of asset retirement obligations.

Financial Position, Liquidity, and Working Capital

As of March 31, 2023, Blue Dolphin had $12.5 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $0.5 million at December 31, 2022. Blue Dolphin had $13.9 million and $45.2 million in working capital deficits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, representing a $31.3 million improvement. Excluding the current portion of long-term debt, Blue Dolphin had $22.8 million and $2.1 million in working capital at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, representing an improvement of $20.7 million. The significant improvement in working capital between the three month periods was primarily due to favorable refining margins and increased gross profit. Continued favorable market conditions are enabling Blue Dolphin to meet its needs through cash flow from operations.

About Blue Dolphin

Blue Dolphin is an independent downstream energy company operating in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Subsidiaries operate a light sweet-crude, 15,000-bpd crude distillation tower with more than 1.25 million bbls of petroleum storage tank capacity in Nixon, Texas. Blue Dolphin was formed in 1986 as a Delaware corporation and is traded on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "BDCO". For additional information, visit Blue Dolphin's corporate website at http://www.blue-dolphin-energy.com.

