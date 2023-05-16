DISD: Dallas Independent School District Launches Innovative Pilot Project for Early Intervention and Enhanced Student Safety

Revolutionary Technology developed by Davista Proactively Supports and Safeguards Students' Well-being

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Dallas Independent School District, spearheaded by the efforts of the Honorable Ron Price and Trustee Maxie Johnson, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking pilot project aimed at leveraging data-driven strategies to enhance student safety and support. This initiative will utilize Davista's Heimdall platform, a breakthrough technology that empowers organizations to identify risk and take action before the projected risk becomes a consequential event or incident.

Recognizing the limitations of reactive security measures, such as enhanced police tactics and physical fortifications, in effectively safeguarding schools, Trustee Johnson shared his motivation for seeking an alternative and proactive approach: "Being a father who lost my oldest son to senseless gun violence and a football coach who has lost student-athletes to gun violence, it became clear that we needed a different solution to address this national tragedy".

Davista's student safety and support platform enables comprehensive analysis and review of student data through software, minimizing inherent human biases and disparities by objectively assessing data points and reducing assumptions and cognitive fatigue. Leveraging existing data within the school, the technology pays attention to students' participation, performance, and behavioral patterns. This process establishes a baseline for each student, derived from their past information, allowing real-time analysis of any deviations from their personal baseline.

"The student safety and support software utilized in this pilot project leverages the wealth of existing student data sources within Dallas ISD and automates the identification of students who may be at risk, approaching a crisis, or currently experiencing one", said the Honorable Ron Price. "Essentially, the system benchmarks students against their own progress. Whenever deviations, nuances, or correlated changes are observed, the system automatically alerts key stakeholders within the school, enabling them to conduct their own assessments and provide appropriate interventions at the earliest possible time. This makes student safety more proactive instead of reactive and prioritizes the safety and precaution for every student".

Educational institutions have long grappled with the overwhelming task of sifting through to find nuanced information from vast amounts of student data and identify potential risks and provide early interventions to those in need. "We are driven by our passion to make a difference in the lives of students and ensure their safety within educational institutions," said Scott Sieracki, the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Davista. "Our innovative solution leverages the power of data to provide schools with actionable insights to be proactive and develop targeted interventions, creating a positive and nurturing environment for all students."

The impact of Davista's solution on school safety has already garnered attention from educational institutions across the country. "With the current climate of gun violence across American schools, structures, and systems must be in place to enable early intervention before a student goes down the path of violence. Davista's platform identifies indicative behavior of 'At Risk Students' and is proactive in student safety and violence prevention. Davista's platform will help to improve the safety of our nation's schools and communities," stated Erika Y. Mitchell, Board Member for Atlanta Public Schools.

"Gun violence across American schools is no longer a threat, it is indeed a reality. All schools should present a safe and welcoming environment to students. To keep learning as the paramount goal of schools, we must engage proven strategies with a core scientific basis, delivering systems preventing and addressing school shootings," said Ms. Tobi Jackson, President of the Fort Worth ISD, Board of Trustees. "Davista's technology clearly identifies indicative behavior of 'At Risk Students', delivering a necessary and novel prevention model to stop school violence. Davista's Genesis's artificial intelligence addresses gun safety and violence prevention allowing for a true mechanism of safety in each of our nation's schools and communities."

There will be a press conference on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the Dallas ISD Headquarters - 9400 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, 3rd floor.

About Davista AI

Davista is a dynamic and innovative company that originated from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Emeritus Center of Excellence in 2017. Leveraging our extensive knowledge in machine learning algorithms and data visualization, Davista specializes in empowering organizations to adopt a proactive and data-driven approach to enhance their risk reduction strategies. Our comprehensive solutions go beyond conventional methods, aiming to minimize a wide range of risks, including those related to health, safety, crime, security, and identity. By utilizing our breakthrough technology, we identify potential risks, prescribe effective interventions, and enable our customers to significantly improve their overall risk posture. With Davista as your partner, you can confidently navigate the complex landscape of risk management and achieve remarkable outcomes. Learn more about us at http://www.davista.ai .

