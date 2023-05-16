Anzeige
International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Commends the CDC & Biden Administration for Taking an Important Step Forward To Improve Public Health by Introducing Its First-Ever Minimum Guidance for Ventilating Indoor Spaces

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / On Friday, as part of its efforts to help prevent the indoor transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced its first-ever recommended minimum ventilation target for occupied indoor spaces, setting its guidance at 5 air changes per hour (ACH).

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) issued the following statement today from its President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon regarding the new ventilation guidance:

"We commend the Biden Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for their latest effort - setting CDC's first-ever minimum ventilation guidance for indoor spaces which, if widely implemented, has the potential to dramatically improve our collective health, well-being and productivity, especially during cold and flu season.

"Improving ventilation will help fortify our buildings and ourselves in the face of future threats. We spend approximately 90% of our lives indoors, which is why improving indoor air quality in all the places we live our lives is so vitally important. At IWBI, we recognize the significance of the CDC establishing minimum standards to drive progress while market transformation systems like WELL set performance thresholds for leadership. Working together to advance this recommended CDC baseline for ventilation, we can help owners and operators optimize building performance, reduce the transmission of respiratory diseases and generally improve occupant health."

media@wellcertified.com

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755277/IWBI-Commends-the-CDC-Biden-Administration-for-Taking-an-Important-Step-Forward-To-Improve-Public-Health-by-Introducing-Its-First-Ever-Minimum-Guidance-for-Ventilating-Indoor-Spaces

