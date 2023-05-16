Britvic's H1 results have demonstrated the business's resilience, with growth in underlying revenue and EBIT margin, and only a modest volume decline during H1. Britvic has continued to execute pricing actions successfully throughout the period, with management also helping to mitigate inflationary pressures through cost efficiencies. Britvic's brand performance remains strong, and the business continues to invest in growth capacity. The company has announced a further share buyback programme of up to £75m over the next 12 months.

