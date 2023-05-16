Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Automatic Pool Cleaner Market to be Worth $3.63 Billion by 2028, Adoption of Automation and AI Empowering the Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global automatic pool cleaner market will grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2022-2028 and reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2028.





90 - Tables?????????????

75 - Charts?????????????

257 - Pages?

The increasing popularity of swimming pools and the growth of residential and commercial infrastructure have led to a surge in demand for pool-related equipment, including automatic pool cleaners. Robotics, suction, and pressure are among the major types of automatic pool cleaners that use advanced technology to clean entire pool areas, including walls and waterlines, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.

Moreover, automatic pool cleaners have gained acceptance among the end-user segment, such as hospitality, sports & entertainment, and education & institution. The growth of swimming pools in hotels and resorts is the other supporting factor that can stimulate automatic pool cleaner market growth in the upcoming years.

Water is the major tourist attraction in Europe, and over 65% of European tourists wish to spend their vacation in waterside and pool-oriented spaces. By 2028, revenue from automatic pool cleaners is expected to reach $531.25 million in Europe. In the US, a middle-class household with gardens and pools accounts for the highest share of the residential pool cleaner market. In Europe, the residential automatic pool cleaner is used by people living in homes and apartments in a few densely populated countries, thus leading to a greater number of municipal and public pools. Therefore, public swimming pools majorly contribute to the health and well-being of European citizens by having a large social impact to ensure healthy and active living. Thus, automatic pool cleaners for commercial purposes can be targeted at these markets.

Automatic Pool Cleaner Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.63 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.10 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 9.56 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 MARKET Segmentation End-user, Product, Types, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics ·Rapid Urbanization ·High Disposable Income in Developed Countries ·The Growth in Swimming Pool Construction ·Growing Travel and Tourism Industry



Automation and AI Creating Market Opportunities

The demand for smart homes facilitating advanced technology and high automation techniques has increased. These advances add high valuation to customer convenience, offering high efficiency. Expanding demand in surrounding garden and pool areas sectors has increased. In this context, there is a developing trend of IoT products that allow cloud-based transmission with the customer from any location and create an intelligent environment. Besides significant data cloud analytics, such as estimating the use patterns of the product and analyzing systems or pool water, companies can tailor their offerings to meet customer preferences and needs. The supply of customized and personalized services is targeted, which helps to create optimal value. Technology offers customers the facility to supervise or control the machine or equipment and robot with the help of IoT, a cloud system that enables to procure of cloud-based data and delivers maximum satisfaction to end-users.

Boom in the Spa Industry

The spa industry has witnessed consistent growth in the past decade concerning revenue generation and penetration rates in the major economies of Europe, APAC, and North America. Commercial centers, malls, hotels, and fitness centers increasingly adopt the spa culture to enhance daily footfall. They are also considered an epicenter of luxurious destinations attracting foreign travelers. It has also become a major symbol of stress relief and sophistication, where premier health spas offer customized wellness boot camps and treatments.

Millennials and Gen X consumers seek spas for relaxation and stress relief, where hot tubs and steam baths are highly prioritized. With the growth in spa facilities, the overall spa economy is also witnessing a rise, which includes spa capital investments, spa education, spa media association and events, and spa consulting. Further, spa swims are built to stimulate blissful peace and bring health and wellness. Increasing spa swim fueling the need for pool cleaning equipment. These driving factors are helping to increase the demand for the automatic pool cleaner market during the forecast period.

Rising Modular Construction Positively Impacting the Market Growth

Modular construction is when a building is constructed off-site, under measured plant conditions, using the same materials, and designed to the same codes and standards as conventionally built facilities, but in about half the time. Buildings are formed in modules that, when placed together on site, reflect the identical design determined and specifications of the most sophisticated site-built facility without compromise. Prefabrication is the practice of accumulating components of a structure in a factory or other manufacturing site and transporting complete assemblies or sub-assemblies to the construction site where the structure is to be placed. Prefabrication construction techniques have driven the adoption of automatic pool cleaners in the pool industry. Automatic pool cleaners are a natural fit for prefabricated pool construction as they are designed to be easy to install and require minimal maintenance. With the growing demand for modular construction also driving the demand for prefabricated pool construction development, the demand for automatic pool cleaners has also increased.

Key Insights

Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes, it is also the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks.

The swimming pool industry is relatively young, with high room for innovation and expansion, as the penetration of pools is expected to rise in the upcoming years.

In 2022, the robotic pool cleaner segment revenue was valued at $758 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2028.

and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2028. In 2022, North America and Europe were the largest markets for the robot pool cleaner segment, which accounted for $371 million and $237 million of the total revenue share, respectively.

and were the largest markets for the robot pool cleaner segment, which accounted for and of the total revenue share, respectively. In 2022, the suction side pool cleaner segment, valued at $1 billion by 2028.

by 2028. APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the commercial segment regarding revenue adoption, which is expected to reach $268.18 thousand by 2028.

Key Company Profiles

Aiper

BWT Holding

Fluidra

Hayward Industries

Maytronics

Pentair

Tianjin Wangyuan

Ananya Creations

Chasing-Innovation

Gulfstream Manufacturing

Kreepy Krauly

Mariner 3S

Milagrow Robots

Paxcess

Rockrocker

Trident

Water Tech Corp

WEDA- Dammann & Westerkamp

Xiamen Fast Cleaner

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi

Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential

Non-Residential

Product

Suction Side Pool Cleaners

Pressure Side Pool Cleaners

Robotic Side Pool Cleaners

Types

In-ground Pool Cleaner

Above-ground Pool Cleaner

In & Above Ground Cleaner

Distribution Channel

Indirect Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution Channel

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& The GCC



South Africa

