Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 18:38
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sourcing Insights Launches Revolutionary Supplier Performance Module on SOURCINGSHARK Technology

The new feature aggregates data on key performance metrics so businesses can better understand their suppliers.

LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Sourcing Insights is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new Supplier Performance Module in SourcingShark, its proprietary spend analytics software solution. This cutting-edge module gives customers detailed insights to understand supplier performance and make more informed decisions.

SourcingShark powered by Sourcing Insights

SourcingShark powered by Sourcing Insights
SourcingShark and Sourcing Insights logos

The Supplier Performance Module aggregates key metrics such as quality, on-time delivery, order accuracy, and cost savings. It also offers in-depth analysis and recommendations for improving supplier performance.

"We are excited to launch our new Supplier Performance Module on SourcingShark," said Steven Miller, CEO and co-founder. "This module will provide our customers with quantifiable and actionable insights as part of the total supplier quality management system."

The new module was designed using advanced programming, allowing customers to identify trends and issues within their supply chain quickly. Customers can use the module to track supplier performance over time, measure progress against goals, and uncover potential areas for improvement. The new module takes a complicated, time-consuming manual process and streamlines data into an easy-to-read dashboard.

"The goal of this module is to provide our customers with the necessary tools to make data-driven decisions when it comes to sourcing products from suppliers," said Brian Deno, Senior Vice President of Technology at Sourcing Insights. "By adding the Supplier Performance Module to the SourcingShark solution, we hope it will help open a dialogue with their suppliers to ensure pricing and performance are aligned with expectations."

The module also offers a supplier-facing portal to see their scores in real-time and discover what factors contribute to the performance rating. The result is better transparency for both the business and the supplier.

Sourcing Insights is committed to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions that help its customers optimize their supply chain operations. The introduction of the Supplier Performance Module on SourcingShark marks another major milestone in the company's mission to deliver groundbreaking technology that drives efficiency and cost savings within businesses across multiple industries.

About Sourcing Insights

Sourcing Insights is a single-source solution for procurement professionals built by experts who understand the complexities of modern supply chain operations. Our mission is to maximize business performance and ensure profitable business growth through our cutting-edge spend analysis software, SourcingShark, our proprietary spend analytics software for businesses looking to optimize procurement processes and save time and money. SourcingShark is engineered for procurement teams by procurement professionals and leverages your master vendor files to give you unparalleled visibility of your purchasing landscape and increased control of purchase orders and pricing.

For more information on Sourcing Insights, visit www.SourcingInsights.com

Contact Information

Ricky Pierson
Marketing Manager, Pierson Media
ricky@piersonmedia.com
305-614-3991

SOURCE: Sourcing Insights

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755282/Sourcing-Insights-Launches-Revolutionary-Supplier-Performance-Module-on-SOURCINGSHARK-TM-Technology

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.