Dienstag, 16.05.2023
WKN: A2QEX0 | ISIN: CA67059X2059 | Ticker-Symbol: 1RNA
Tradegate
16.05.23
13:16 Uhr
0,207 Euro
-0,005
-2,13 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURAN WIRELESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1990,21819:18
0,2000,21718:59
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 18:50
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NuRAN Wireless Inc.: Nuran Wireless Announces Revocation Of Management Cease Trade Order

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed filing the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related certifications (together the "Annual Filings") and accordingly the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 2, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders has been revoked. As a result, the MCTO has been revoked and is no longer in effect.

The Annual Filings are now publicly available on SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,
Director and CEO
Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido
Investor relations
Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com
Tel: (514) 969-5530

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755291/Nuran-Wireless-Announces-Revocation-Of-Management-Cease-Trade-Order

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.