NuRAN Wireless Inc.: Nuran Wireless Announces Revocation Of Management Cease Trade Order

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), is pleased to announce that the Company has completed filing the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related certifications (together the "Annual Filings") and accordingly the management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on May 2, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders has been revoked. As a result, the MCTO has been revoked and is no longer in effect.

The Annual Filings are now publicly available on SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

