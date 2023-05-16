NEW YORK, NY and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / The world's leading International advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the Waislitz Foundation, who create positive social impact through innovative projects that empower individuals to achieve their full potential, have announced that applications are now open for the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards 2023.

The Waislitz Global Citizen Awards distribute annual cash prizes totaling USD$250,000 to support changemakers around the world and their grassroots work to end extreme poverty and its systemic causes. Applicants for the grand prize of USD$100,000, and two additional awards of USD$75,000, are judged on their ability to excel in five key areas: global citizenship, proof of concept, disruption, scalability, and adaptability.

Additional prizes include the Waislitz Global Citizen Disruptor Award, given to the applicant who has created a measurable impact through innovation that disrupts the systems that perpetuate extreme poverty; and the Waislitz Global Citizens' Choice Award, which is selected with input from public online voting via Global Citizen online. The awards are open to individuals or individual representatives of global organizations working to end extreme poverty and its many causes and consequences.

The awards are presented by the Waislitz Foundation and Global Citizen, supported by leading U.S. and Australian-based cellular medicines company Mesoblast Ltd, and Unico Capital Holdings.

Winners of the Waislitz Awards are individuals who not only disrupt the status quo, but also serve their communities in a crucial time of need. Past winners include changemakers who have revolutionized access to education using technology and TV broadcast, distributed birth kits and manufactured PPE for frontline health care workers, reduced food spoilage with 100 percent solar-powered walk-in cold rooms, and converted women-led food carts into mobile disinfectant units to help combat COVID-19.

"Ending extreme poverty is not a choice - it's an obligation," said Alex Waislitz, Chairman and Founder of the Melbourne-based Waislitz Foundation. "My hope is that the awards will inspire many thousands of people around the world to do what they can to improve the living standards of those in dire need."

"We are incredibly grateful for the continuing support from Alex and the Waislitz Foundation, who inspire and equip changemakers everywhere to continue their vital work in the fight against extreme poverty," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. "Grassroots innovators are the key to community-based change, and these award winners will impact many lives and encourage others to do the same."

Since 2014, The Waislitz Foundation has committed almost $2 million to the Waislitz Global Citizen Awards and their efforts to end extreme poverty NOW.

The application process is now open, and closes on May 31, 2023, at 20:00 p.m. EDT.

Previous Waislitz Global Citizen Award winners include:

Kristin Kagetsu, Co-Founder and CEO, Saathi

Bina Shrestha, Co-Founder Build up Nepal

Haroon Yasin, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Orenda

Charlot Magayi, Founder and CEO of Mukuru Clean Stoves

Koketso Moeti, Founder and Executive Director of amandla.mobi

Caitlin Barrett, CEO of Love Mercy Foundation

Tabitha Mpamira-Kaguri, Founder and Executive Director of EDJA Foundation

Wilma Rodrigues, Founder, and CEO of Saahas Zero Waste

Clarisse Uwineza, for her work converting organic waste into fertilizer in Rwanda

Twesigye Jackson Kaguri, Director of Nyaka AIDS Orphans Project, working to make education more accessible to AIDS orphans in Uganda

Anoop Jain, Founder of Humanure Power, for his work in rural India building sanitation facilities.

About Global Citizen:

Global Citizen is the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday activists raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

About The Waislitz Foundation:

After many years of involvement in private philanthropic giving, Australian investor and businessman Alex Waislitz founded the Waislitz Foundation in 2013. The foundation represents a new approach to giving. It aims to invest in, and have a direct social impact on, some of the world's biggest social problems through active participation in the projects it supports. It aims to improve the quality of people's lives through innovative initiatives and partnerships.

