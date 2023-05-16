Dassault Aviation: Renewal of four Directors, of Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer

Renewal of four Directors,
of Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
and of Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer
The Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders held today has renewed for 4 years Mrs. Lucia SINAPI-THOMAS and Messrs. Charles EDELSTENNE, Thierry DASSAULT and Éric TRAPPIER as Directors.
The Board of Directors held after such General Meeting of the Shareholders, has renewed Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his office of Director and Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer for the duration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's office.
