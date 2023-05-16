Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
15.05.23
11:35 Uhr
172,00 Euro
+0,40
+0,23 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2023 | 18:58
Dassault Aviation: Renewal of four Directors, of Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and of Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer

Renewal of four Directors,
of Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
and of Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer

The Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders held today has renewed for 4 years Mrs. Lucia SINAPI-THOMAS and Messrs. Charles EDELSTENNE, Thierry DASSAULT and Éric TRAPPIER as Directors.

The Board of Directors held after such General Meeting of the Shareholders, has renewed Mr. Éric TRAPPIER as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his office of Director and Mr. Loïk SEGALEN as Chief Operating Officer for the duration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's office.

_________

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Press Release Renewal E TRAPPIER as Chairman and CEO and L SEGALEN as COO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d5bfb990-61a8-4b00-aefb-6e69b4bab929)

