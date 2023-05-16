Goldfish Swim School Strengthens Its Commitment to Water Safety with $50,000 Donation to Boston Children's Hospital

The Swim School's Donation Supports the Hospital's Injury Prevention Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Goldfish Swim School in Massachusetts has donated $50,000 to support Boston Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program and its mission to dramatically decrease preventable injuries through research and education. Aligned with the swim school's commitment to water safety and educating children and their families about how to be safe in and around the water, Boston Children's Hospital works in the local community to support initiatives designed to prevent childhood injury. The hospital also conducts research to better understand how to prevent injury.

The owners of Goldfish Swim School in Massachusetts present Boston Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program with a $50,000 donation to support Boston Children's mission to dramatically decrease preventable injuries through research and education. Goldfish Swim School has 11 locations in Massachusetts, including Burlington, Braintree, Brookline, Danvers, Marlborough, Milford, Needham, Norwood, North Attleboro, Rockland, and Westford.

According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention) and the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in US children 1 through 4 years of age. It is also the second leading cause of injury-related death among kids between the ages of 5-14. The Goldfish Swim School locations, including Burlington, Braintree, Brookline, Danvers, Marlborough, Milford, Needham, Norwood, North Attleboro, Rockland, and Westford, incorporates water safety skills into its curriculum during weekly swim lessons as well as during designated water safety weeks at each of the swim schools. Also, in conjunction with Water Safety Awareness Month (in May), Goldfish Swim School puts an extra focus on its mission by providing water safety presentations to students and families, as well as at preschools, daycares, and elementary schools in the community.

"We are proud supporters of the Boston Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Program," said Sarah Kepic, John Schwab, Tobey Kelly, Tracey McCaghy, Bill Burnett, John Higgins, and Eric Schwab, Goldfish Swim School owners in Massachusetts. "With our support, we hope to further the hospital's research and education, especially as it relates to water-related pediatric injury prevention. As parents ourselves, we understand the importance of year-round swim lessons and educating families and children how to be safe in and around the water."

Most childhood injuries are preventable. As part of the Trauma Center at Boston Children's, the Injury Prevention Program aims to dramatically decrease the number of kids injured through public education and research. Their dedicated staff includes some of the world's most experienced pediatric physicians and clinicians who work together to treat and prevent the most common and complex childhood injuries.

"We are grateful for the support of Goldfish Swim School and know this gift will help so many families learn how to keep their kids safe this summer at the pool, the beach, and beyond," said Michael Bornhorst, Vice President, Corporate Development, Leadership Giving & Special Events at Boston Children's Hospital Trust.

Learn more about Goldfish Swim School by visiting: www.goldfishswimschool.com/boston. Goldfish Swim School in Massachusetts has 11 locations, including Burlington, Braintree, Brookline, Danvers, Marlborough, Milford, Needham, Norwood, North Attleboro, Rockland, and Westford.

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 145 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 69 overall in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 children's fitness franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2022 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities.

Contact:

Katie Sullivan

Goldfish Swim School

katie.sullivan@sullivan-mktg.com

508-641-2404

SOURCE: Goldfish Swim School

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755274/Goldfish-Swim-School-Strengthens-Its-Commitment-to-Water-Safety-with-50000-Donation-to-Boston-Childrens-Hospital