Dienstag, 16.05.2023
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
WKN: A3DWCT | ISIN: US8677814035
NASDAQ
16.05.23
20:21 Uhr
0,551 US-Dollar
-0,079
-12,56 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 20:26
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM).

About Sunshine Biopharma, Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma recently acquired Nora Pharma Inc. and as a result the Company now has 50 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 48 employees. The Company is planning to expand its product offering to 86 generic pharmaceuticals over the next two years. In parallel, Sunshine Biopharma is continuing its proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer, (ii) Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule for pancreatic cancer, and (iii) PLpro inhibitor for COVID-19.

For more information, please visit: https://sunshinebiopharma.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755348/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-a-50-Million-Private-Placement-Priced-At-the-Market-for-Sunshine-Biopharma-Inc-NASDAQSBFM

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
