Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Heat Gun Sales Surge As Home Improvement Projects Soar, the Heat Gun Market to be Worth $1.8 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the heat gun market will grow at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2022-2028.
Heat guns have emerged as one of the most versatile industrial tools. However, various types of heat guns are available in the market, and end users can choose the tools as per their requirements and convenience. Heat guns can be segmented into variable and dual temperature settings by product type. The variable temperature heat can achieve a varying temperature range, which can be monitored on the LCD or LED display provided by the tool. The dual-temperature heat guns include two temperature settings, namely high and low.
In 2022, the variable temperature heat guns segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 54.45%. Precise temperature settings are highly crucial for industrial applications of heat guns. However, dual-temperature settings are ideal for infrequent and low-duty applications such as home improvement projects. The growing popularity of DIY culture will drive the market for dual-temperature heat guns during the forecast period.
Global Heat Gun Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.80 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.35 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
4.93 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Product Type, Power Type, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics
Increasing Expenditure on Automotive Aesthetics Booming the Market Growth
Automobile design and related safety standards play a vital role in influencing the final consumer purchase decision. An individual can reject a car because of bad design or lack of aesthetic appeal. Interior and exterior designs are other major features that customers evaluate before purchasing a car. However, the importance of automotive body design has been overshadowed by fast-changing tastes and trends. There has been a considerable surge in consumer preferences to enhance the aesthetic appeal of car exteriors, improve the power-to-weight ratio and aerodynamics, and offer a broader vision from the driver and passenger seats.
With the rise in expenditure on automotive repair and maintenance services, the demand for precision power tools such as heat guns is expected to grow. The rise in the average age of vehicles and the poor quality of road infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are expected to accelerate the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services. Thus, all these factors will propel the demand for heat guns and drive the growth of the global heat gun market in the upcoming years.
Geographical Analysis
North America accounted for the largest global heat gun market, comprising approximately 35% of the market share in 2022. Large-scale industries such as automobiles, construction, electronics, and aerospace are driving the market in the region. Further, heat guns are also used for various household applications such as repairing, paint drying, paint scrapping, and various other projects. Further, the DIY culture is highly predominant in American society. Heat guns being compact and handy makes them easy to handle and use. It is also comparatively safe and has a simpler operating procedure than other heavy instruments. Thus, the residential or household usage of heat guns is also generating widespread demand in the North American industry.
Europe is one of the most developed regions across the globe. The heat gun market is directly propelled by the various construction activities in the region; as construction increases, there will be an increase in the requirement of the power tools for these construction projects, and indirectly will require heat guns to maintain these properties. The major heat gun market in the region includes UK, Germany, and France. Other markets, such as Finland and Poland, are expected to be promising heat gun markets due to rising purchasing and increased industrial growth. The growing popularity of DIY in European home improvement projects is also expected to drive the demand for heat guns. The manufacturers are also introducing cordless and lightweight tools to cater to the region's changing consumer base.
Key Company Profiles
- Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Apex Tools Group
- Wagner Group
- Tectonic Industries
- The Steinel Company
- Hitachi-Koki
- Makita Corporation
- Master Appliance Corp
- Dongcheng Tools
- Seekone
- Genesis
- Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.
- Teccpo
- Sparkfun Electronics
- Galaxia Tech
- Enertwist
- Mowis
- Rexbeti
- Poniie
- Tack Life
- Leister Technologies
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Variable Temperature
- Dual Temperature
Power Type
- Electric Corded
- Electric Cordless
- Gas
End-Users
- Industrial
- Electronic Equipment Manufacturers
- Aerospace Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Construction and Refurbishment Industry
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- Canada
- The U.S.
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
