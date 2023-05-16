Retreat Behavioral Health's Executive Vice President, Kevin C. Andrews [M.A., M.S.W.] to Be Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

PALM SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Retreat Behavioral Health announces the promotion of Executive Vice President Kevin C. Andrews [M.A., M.S.W.] to Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 30 years of experience in progressive healthcare, Andrews brings a strong background in Healthcare Operations, Quality Patient Safety, and Mental Health to his new role.

"Kevin Andrews shows a distinct passion for this field, evident through his work. His past experiences make him a perfect fit for Retreat and the growth we plan to make in the future," says Retreat Behavioral Health President & CEO Peter Schorr. "The thing I noticed most about Kevin, and that makes me really excited to have him on board at Retreat, is how empathetic he is. He genuinely cares about the people who come through our doors, which is most important to me. We look forward to his leadership and his guidance in going forward with our future plans."

An executive leader garnering over 30 years of experience in progressive healthcare, Kevin C. Andrews, M.A., M.S.W., brings a wealth of experience to Retreat Behavioral Health. Kevin states, "As the new COO, I am committed to carrying on the excellent work that has been done so far. I prioritize delivering quality behavioral health treatment to our patients and creating a positive work environment and employee culture."

Andrews holds a strong background in Healthcare Operations, Quality Patient Safety, and Mental Health. He has also focused on program development in the areas of behavioral health, quality, performance improvement, risk management, case management, infection control, medical staff and/or credentialing patient relations/guest services, and hospital re-engineering. He is passionate about improving hospital revenues and also holds a strong background in physicians, hospital relations, and physician practice management through the development of an ambulatory case management model. In addition, he has collaborated and partnered with community leaders and providers to enhance mental health services in Miami-Dade County. Kevin serves on the Boards of NAMI, Thriving Mind, and the Behavioral Science Research Institute.

Kevin will oversee all business operations company-wide in his new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

About Retreat Behavioral Health

Retreat Behavioral Health is a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment services. With locations in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida, Retreat offers personalized, evidence-based care to patients and families struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. Programs include inpatient and outpatient treatment options, specialized care for veterans and first responders, and a focus on community engagement and education. For more information, visit https://www.retreatbehavioralhealth.com/

Contact Information

Maggie Hunt

Regional Director of Marketing

maggieh@retreatmail.com

SOURCE: Retreat Behavioral Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755366/Retreat-Behavioral-Healths-Executive-Vice-President-Kevin-C-Andrews-MA-MSW-to-Be-Promoted-to-Chief-Operating-Officer-COO