Southwire Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the Fourth Year in a Row

Southwire is proud to announce that it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company for the fourth year in a row. The company has also been recognized as a Gold Standard winner for maintaining this achievement for four years. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

"At Southwire, we're committed to being an employer of choice, and this recognition is a testament to those efforts," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "Receiving this recognition four years in a row is truly a reflection of our team members - The People Behind the Power - for their hard-work and dedication. It's a great time to be in the electrical industry, and it's an even better time to be at Southwire. Our goal is to remain generationally sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond, and I'm proud of the steps we are taking to meet the needs of the markets and communities we serve, today and in the future."

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Creating value in everything we do is critical at Southwire, and this sustained success and recognition is a reflection of our four key values - empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion," said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president and Chief People & Culture Officer. "We are committed to foster an environment where respect and inclusion are at the forefront, an environment where equal access and opportunity to learn, grow and succeed are available to everyone."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit http://www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

For more Southwire news, visit http://www.southwire.com/newsroom.

