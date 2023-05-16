Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, announced several corporate updates.

RIWI is pleased to announce the full revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") on May 15, 2023 and the reinstatement of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 18, 2023.

Further, as a result of the Company not meeting certain of the continued listing requirements for a Tier 1 Issuer in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.5, the TSXV has placed the Company on Notice to downgrade from Tier 1 to Tier 2 with a deadline of 6 months to meet the Tier 1 continued listing requirements.

Travis Campbell, who joined RIWI on April 3, 2023 has officially been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the group effective May 15, 2023. As previously stated, Travis brings over 20 years of financial and process governance experience and is expected to help streamline all of RIWI's back office operations and support the strategic growth of the Company.

RIWI plans to release its Q1 2023 financials on May 24, 2023. As previously stated, this will be the first quarter where RIWI actively breaks out its revenue by type, allowing investors to understand the progress the company has made in terms of its previously stated strategy.

RIWI would also like to announce that as part of its brand awareness campaign, it will be exhibiting its award- winning technology at the Neudata alternative data conference in New York on June 1 in order to expose to financial service customers to how RIWI's technology can help them find trading signals that are market-beating.

