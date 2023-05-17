HireQuotient: EasySource's Latest Version Unveiled, Generative AI Combined With Skills Intelligence

Post onboarding Former Global CEO of Deloitte as an advisor, company has launched the updated version of EasySource

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2023 / HireQuotient, an innovative hiring tech platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of the most advanced version of EasySource, its groundbreaking recruitment marketing platform. Building upon its recent successes, including the onboarding of a former Global CEO of Deloitte as an advisor and the successful conclusion of its prestigious People Awards, HireQuotient continues to revolutionize the hiring process with cutting-edge technology and industry expertise.



EasySource has emerged as a game-changer in the recruitment industry, empowering organizations to attract top talent by leveraging the power of Generative AI. With a focus on LinkedIn search optimization and incorporating industry-leading algorithms, EasySource simplifies and streamlines the entire recruitment marketing process. Using EasySource, you can find & fill the most relevant candidates for any sales & marketing role in the US, and post that platform allows you to reach out to them via email and LinkedIn. It has in-built workflows to optimize candidate response. Ideally, it can help you save 90-95% of time and costs spent in sourcing sales & marketing professionals.

Key Features and Benefits of EasySource:

1. Generative AI-Powered Sourcing: EasySource utilizes state-of-the-art Generative AI technology to generate highly accurate candidate matches, saving recruiters valuable time and effort.

2. LinkedIn Search Optimization: By intelligently leveraging LinkedIn's vast professional network, and EasySource's internal algorithm, platform is able to deliver highly relevant candidates for each search. It also takes into account relevant years of experience, skills of candidates, US work authorization, etc.

3. Access to email IDs and LinkedIn outreach automation: The platform employs cutting-edge algorithms to help you land in the inbox of potential candidates both over email and LinkedIn.

4. Seamless Integration and Customization: EasySource seamlessly integrates with existing applicant tracking systems (ATS) and offers customizable features to align with the unique requirements of each organization.

5. Recruiter-optimized workflows: Platform allows you to hyper-personalize outreach based on role, company and candidate interest. The platform deploys GPT4 to ensure the personalization is relevant to get you candidate responses.

To experience the power of EasySource, users can now download the EasySource Chrome Extension directly from https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/easysource-recruiter%E2%80%99s-fr/dnaodjplhbebpfjdkbieelgfgpdcbcph

The launch of the enhanced EasySource version represents a significant milestone for HireQuotient, underscoring its dedication to providing best-in-class recruitment solutions. Organizations can now optimize their hiring processes, streamline candidate sourcing, and unlock the true potential of talent acquisition.

For more information about EasySource and how it can transform your recruitment efforts, please visit https://www.hirequotient.com or contact charles@hirequotient.com.

About HireQuotient:

HireQuotient is a leading provider of innovative hiring tech products, empowering organizations to find, attract, and assess top talent. With its flagship product, EasySource, HireQuotient leverages the power of Generative AI and LinkedIn search optimization to streamline the recruitment marketing process for sales & marketing in the US. Through cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, HireQuotient is redefining the future of hiring.

