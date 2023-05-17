Insurance is at a crossroads. New technology and innovative business models unlock significant opportunities for the industry, but economic uncertainty and talent shortages remain front of mind.
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2023) - Reuters Events: The Future of Insurance USA 2023 (June 27-28, Chicago) provides you with the essential insight and connections to navigate this challenging environment - be that as a business, a team, or an individual. And now, you can see exactly what the leading speakers will discuss in the newly released timed agenda.
Be the first to download the full agenda now - includes attendee profile
Here are some of the highlights:
- Keynote: Overcome Constant Change with the Power of Technology (Timothy NeCastro, President & CEO and Partha Srinivasa, EVP & CIO, Erie Insurance)
- Presentation: Designing Software to Tackle Claims Challenges (Reagan Pufall, President & CEO, Omaha National)
- Fireside Chat: The New Age of Underwriting: Powered by Technology & People (Wendy Crosley, Global Director of Underwriting Automation & Transformation, WTW and Charanjit Saggu, Director of Underwriting Innovation, Zurich North America)
- Panel: The Next Generation of Insurtech (Hilario Itriago, President, BOXX Insurance; Adam Hoover, VP, Business Architecture & Innovation, The Hanover Insurance; Jill Johnson, Senior Director of Insurance Product, Coterie Insurance and Kevin Abramson, President, Cover Whale)
- Presentation: The Digital Future of a Disrupted Industry (Niki Kouri-Maglaras, Head of Digital International Businesses, Prudential Financial, Inc.)
- Panel: Future-Proof Insurance in the Face of Global Change (Mary Boyd, President & CEO, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation; Adam Edelstein, COO, Munich Re Specialty Insurance; Srini Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategy & Information Officer, FM Global; Rob Wolf, CFO, SCOR Reinsurance Company (NY) and Haden Kirkpatrick, VP of Innovation, State Farm®)
Access the agenda now - featuring attendee profile to see who you'll be meeting
Make the most of 2 days, 3 stages, workshops, networking and more - plan your conference now to ensure you leave with every insight you need.
Contact: Nuriya Powell
nuriya.powell@thomsonreuters.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166293